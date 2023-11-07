IDF locates, destroys dozens of rocket launchers in mosques, youth centers





Footage of IDF operations in Gaza ( Video: IDF Spokesperson's Unit )





The IDF continues its ground offensive in the Gaza Strip and, during the battles, it has uncovered further evidence of Hamas' cynical use of civilian facilities for terrorist purposes. As part of efforts to locate terrorist infrastructure and clear the combat zone, rocket launcher pits were discovered within a compound housing a mosque, and they were subsequently neutralized.

"We've found a rocket launch site here. You can see that all the rockets have already been fired, aimed northward, into Israeli territory. They were connected to the electricity supply going into the building, which is essentially a mosque from where they launched the rockets," explained one of the soldiers.

2 View gallery Hamas' rocket launch site ( Photo: IDF Spokesperson's Unit )

"In the past day, Battalion 614 of the Combat Engineering Corps uncovered Hamas rocket infrastructure situated within civilian territory, with the rockets aimed at Israeli territory," disclosed Brig. Gen. Adniram. "We have eliminated terrorists and destroyed the enemy's infrastructure. In the coming days, we will persist in dismantling these facilities and neutralizing Hamas' military capability, continuing our mission to triumph."

2 View gallery Rocket launchers hidden in civilian facilities ( Photo: IDF Spokesperson's Unit )

Furthermore, during multiple operations conducted in the past day, over 50 ready-to-launch rockets were found within a compound of a youth center in the northern region of the Strip.

"We are currently in the northern part of the Gaza Strip, where you can see a scouts facility," said Brig. Gen. Tomer. "Here, you can observe rockets, most likely targeting Ashkelon or the northern region, positioned right inside the building of the Scouts' movement."

On Tuesday, as part of the ground operations in the Gaza Strip, soldiers from the Paratroopers Brigade exposed the shaft of an underground tunnel adjacent to a Ferris wheel in an amusement park. The soldiers then destroyed the shaft.