See F-35 dpwn Houthi missile targeting Eilat





The interception of the cruise missile by the "Adir" plane ( IDF )





The IDF released video on Thursday, showing the interception of two missiles fired at Israel earlier in the week by Iran-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen, targeting the southern city of Eilat. One a cruise missile shot down by Israel's Adir F-35, and the other a ground-to-ground missile intercepted by the Arrow long-range defense system.

According to the IDF Spokesman's announcement, the cruise missile “was fired at Israeli airspace;” our systems tracked its trajectory and scrambled Adir squadron fighter jets, who succeeded in shooting it down.

Later that same day, the IAF (Israel Air Force) intercepted the ground-to-ground missile over the Red Sea using the Hetz (Arrow) – the first time this defense system has been deployed during the current conflict.

The IDF emphasized that the IAF and its mulit-dimensional and multi-layered air defense system is shielding the entire State of Israel, from south to north, protecting it from a range of threats:

“IAF personnel, whether defending or attacking, are constantly engaged in preparing and deploying our defensive response and are ready for any threat in any sector. At the same time, our proactive anti-missile defense [system] is part of our comprehensive defensive response, in compliance as well with the orders of the Homefront Command.”

Over the course of the past two weeks, it may be recalled, Houthi rebels in Yemen, Shi’ite allies of Iran, fired several missiles at Israel, in addition to firing dozens of rockets (ballistic missiles??) at us. All of the missiles and rockets were intercepted; none fell on Israeli territory.

The Houthis, who wrested control of Yemen over the past decade and have been waging a bloody war against Saudi Arabia and its allies in the Gulf, are threatening to continue to shoot at Israel if it does not stop its operation in Gaza.

