An IDF soldier was identified as the victim of the West Bank terror attack near Kedumim

The IDF said on Thursday that a Sgt. Major Shilo Amir, from Kibbutz Meirav, was killed in by a terrorist in the shooting incident near the settlement of Kedumim, earlier in the day. His comrades serving with him chased the terrorist and killed him. Kedumim mayor Hananel Dorani sent his condolences to the soldier's family. "he was here to protect us," he said.

The Hamas terror group took responsibility for the attack claiming it was in response to the Israeli incursion into Jenin earlier in the week. The terrorist, a 19-year-old from a village near Ramallah, had no prior security violations.

A preliminary investigation of the shooting attack indicates that the terrorist arrived at the scene by car raising the suspicion of security forces which stopped him to question his intentions. the terrorist then shot one of the security service members wounding him critically and escaped on foot. He was chased down by troops who killed him in an exchange of fire.

Residents were instructed to stay indoors for fear of potential accomplices but were given the all-clear to return to normal about an hour later. According to MDA, they provided medical treatment to the victim with assistance from the IDF medics but had to declare his death. The incident took place on a dirt road in the area of the Kedumim settlement in an area that has seen numerous attacks in recent months.

Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, who lives in Kdumim, said he would hasten existing plans for a new neighborhood in the settlement in response to the attack.

This incident is the most recent in a series of attacks that have taken place this week. On Wednesday afternoon, a terrorist opened fire on a business and a police patrol car in the Samaritan neighborhood on Mount Gerizim. No casualties were reported in the incident, but the building and a vehicle took minor damage.

Following the incident, IDF forces launched searches to locate the suspects. The shooting occurred just hours after the IDF completed its withdrawal from the Jenin refugee camp the previous night, marking the conclusion of a wide-scale counterterrorism operation.

On Tuesday, nine people were hurt in a combined car-ramming and stabbing attack in Tel Aviv . The Palestinian assailant veered onto a sidewalk and bicycle lane, striking pedestrians. The terrorist then exited the car and charged at passersby with a knife before being shot dead by an armed civilian.

Four of the victims remain in serious condition, including a pregnant woman who lost her unborn child due to the injuries.

On Monday, a 16-year-old Palestinian teenager stabbed an Israeli man in the central city of Bnei Brak, lightly wounding him. The teenager fled the scene but was apprehended by a police motorcyclist and taken into custody for questioning.