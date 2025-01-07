Israelis safe after being stranded in northern Japan blizzard

Three young Israelis were rescued after they were stranded since Monday morning on Mount Shirouma, part of the Nagano prefecture in central Japan, suffering from severe hypothermia.

A rescue team was able to reach Dor Mordechi, Yoav David and Yair Raz Yaya and bring them safely down off the mountain where they were met by Israel's ambassador to Japan Gilad Cohen, before being transported to hospital for treatment of frost bites and examination.

David said they built an igloo and dug a small crevice where they lay close to stay warm. "It took time but we were optimistic," he said. "The hardest moment was when we were told that because of weather conditions, a chopper was not able to reach us and we would have to spend the night in the snow, tired, wet and in low temperatures."

He explained the the three had made a navigational error. "We headed to what is known as Buck Country. We prepared in advance to climb outside the sites boundaries with the proper gear, to reach more secluded areas. We've been doing this for years. This time we made a mistake in navigation which got us into trouble," he said. "We sent a location marker knowing rescuers were on their way."

He said after a few days rest, the group would likely continue their trip.

Harsh weather conditions complicated rescue efforts, and friends in Israel were deeply concerned that the three may not survive the night after they reported that they are "freezing" and their mobile phone battery was rapidly running out.

Stranded Israelis rescued from Japan mountain

Israel’s Foreign Ministry, along with the Israeli Embassy in Tokyo and the Magnus rescue company worked diligently to assist in the rescue operation.

The three men, all former combat soldiers in the IDF, had traveled to the area for a snowboarding trip. Straying off their designated trail, they became trapped in an area with no viable route forward. The sudden onset of harsh weather left them immobilized and in life-threatening conditions. All involved parties are racing against time to find a solution before their situation deteriorates further.

The Foreign Ministry released the following statement: “The Department for Israelis Abroad at the Foreign Ministry and the Israeli Embassy in Tokyo are making extraordinary efforts to assist the Israelis stranded in Japan.

Mount Shirouma

"Ambassador Gilad Cohen is working with senior officials from the Japanese government and police to secure support from the Japanese authorities. Israeli Consul Avinoam Mizrachi has traveled to the scene, and the Magnus rescue company is actively working to extract the young men. The Foreign Ministry will continue to do everything possible to ensure their safe rescue.”