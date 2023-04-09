Christian world welcomes Holy Week with joyous celebrations

For millions of Christians, the week between Palm Sunday and Easter, known as Holy Week, is the most sacred time of the year. It's the week Christians commemorate the passion of Jesus Christ.

The week began with Palm Sunday, where mass at the Vatican was celebrated by Pope Francis in St. Peter's Square the day after he was discharged from the Agostino Gemelli University Hospital in Rome, where the Vatican said he was treated for bronchitis.

15 View gallery Greek Orthodox Patriarch of Jerusalem Theophilos III (C) holds palm branches as he takes part in the Orthodox procession during Palm Sunday in the Church of the Holy Sepulcher in Jerusalem, April 9, 2023 ( Photo: EPA )

Meanwhile, Catholic nuns held candles during a Holy Thursday procession at the Church of the Holy Sepulcher in the Old City of Jerusalem. It's the site where Jesus was crucified and buried according to tradition.

On Sunday, Greek Orthodox Patriarch of Jerusalem Theophilos III took part in the church's Orthodox procession.

Palestinian Christians attended a Palm Sunday mass in a Greek Orthodox church in Gaza City.

15 View gallery Palestinian Christians attend Palm Sunday mass in a Greek Orthodox church in Gaza City, April 9, 2023 ( Photo: AP )

15 View gallery Orthodox clergymen hold the Palm Sunday procession in Gaza City on April 9, 2023 ( Photo: AFP )

15 View gallery Palestinian Orthodox attend the Palm Sunday mass at a church in Gaza City on April 9, 2023 ( Photo: AFP )

15 View gallery Palestinian Orthodox attend the Palm Sunday mass at a church in Gaza City on April 9, 2023 ( Photo: AFP )

15 View gallery Orthodox clergymen hold the Palm Sunday procession in Gaza City on April 9, 2023 ( Photo: AFP )

15 View gallery Palestinian Orthodox attend the Palm Sunday mass at a church in Gaza City on April 9, 2023 ( Photo: AFP )

In recent years, Holy Week has been scaled back due to COVID-19 restrictions that require precautions such as social distancing and mask use. However, this year many of the faithful gathered in celebrations reminiscent of the era before the virus changed the nature of religious observance.

This year's Holy Week was a year for gathering together in prayer.

15 View gallery Orthodox Christian clergy walk in the Palm Sunday procession at the Church of the Holy Sepulcher, the site where according to tradition Jesus was crucified and buried, in the Old City of Jerusalem, April 9, 2023 ( Photo: AP )

15 View gallery Greek Orthodox clergy member passes through a scout band procession on Orthodox Palm Sunday in the Old City of Jerusalem, April 9, 2023 ( Photo: AP )

15 View gallery Coptic Christians participate in a procession during Orthodox Palm Sunday, marking the start of Holy Week that ends on Easter Sunday in the Church of the Holy Sepulcher in Jerusalem's Old City, April 9, 2023 ( Photo: Reuters )

15 View gallery Christian Ethiopian pilgrims celebrate Orthodox Palm Sunday, marking the start of Holy Week that ends on Easter Sunday in the Church of the Holy Sepulcher in Jerusalem's Old City, April 9, 2023 ( Photo: Reuters )

15 View gallery Greek Orthodox priests lead a procession during Orthodox Palm Sunday, marking the start of Holy Week that ends on Easter Sunday in the Church of the Holy Sepulcher in Jerusalem's Old City, April 9, 2023 ( Photo: Reuters )