Christian world welcomes Holy Week with joyous celebrations

For millions of Christians, the week between Palm Sunday and Easter, known as Holy Week, is the most sacred time of the year. It's the week Christians commemorate the passion of Jesus Christ.
The week began with Palm Sunday, where mass at the Vatican was celebrated by Pope Francis in St. Peter's Square the day after he was discharged from the Agostino Gemelli University Hospital in Rome, where the Vatican said he was treated for bronchitis.
Meanwhile, Catholic nuns held candles during a Holy Thursday procession at the Church of the Holy Sepulcher in the Old City of Jerusalem. It's the site where Jesus was crucified and buried according to tradition.
On Sunday, Greek Orthodox Patriarch of Jerusalem Theophilos III took part in the church's Orthodox procession.
Palestinian Christians attended a Palm Sunday mass in a Greek Orthodox church in Gaza City.
In recent years, Holy Week has been scaled back due to COVID-19 restrictions that require precautions such as social distancing and mask use. However, this year many of the faithful gathered in celebrations reminiscent of the era before the virus changed the nature of religious observance.
This year's Holy Week was a year for gathering together in prayer.