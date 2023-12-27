'Nasrallah won't run my life': The only woman left in Shtula

The rapid response counter-terrorist squad of Moshav Shtula is not alone. Ora Hatan, a single mother of two sons, whose parents immigrated to Israel from Kurdistan and were among the founders of the community in the Western Galilee, is the sole woman who remains in Shtula and she adamantly refuses to leave, even after all the other residents have evacuated their homes. "I have made the decision that (Hezbollah leader Hassan) Nasrallah won't run my life. I am choosing to stay here and continue my life just as it was before the war," she declares with determination.

Ora's house is located right near the border, at the entrance of the community, and it happens to be the first house on the left side. From her balcony, she has a clear view of the villages in southern Lebanon – Ayta ash-Shab and Marwahin.

"I witness the explosions caused by mortar shell fire, I see the smoke billowing afterwards, and I observe the positions of Hezbollah right by the fence, directly facing my house. It is evident to me that just as I can see them, they can also see me. However, I won't live in fear. I feel a sense of protection, and I firmly believe that we must remain here. This is our land, and I have a deep connection to this soil. Although I am frustrated with the current security situation, I firmly believe that we should not retreat. Instead, we must strive to find a permanent solution," she says.

This situation is not unfamiliar to Ora, as the security situation in her area has always been menacing. She vividly recalls an incident in the 1970s when terrorists breached the border fence and planted explosives.

"Hezbollah's flagship tunnel is right at the entrance of my house. Apart from the tunnels, which are relatively new, everything else has been here since the day Shtula was established. So, if I have any fear, it is solely from the possibility of an anti-tank missile strike since there is no warning for it. When Katyushas and rockets are launched, I still have a few seconds to find shelter in a protected area, but an anti-tank missile poses a real danger," she explains.

At the age of 60, Ora is single-handedly raising her two sons. Her eldest, 21-year-old Jonathan, is currently in his third year studying dentistry in Jerusalem, while her youngest, 10-year-old Yair, is a fourth-grade student. In Shtula, her brother operates the Hemdat HaGalil restaurant, which specializes in authentic homemade Kurdish cuisine and has been traditionally passed down among the men in the family.

However, Ora made the decision to open her own restaurant right in her home. On regular days, she warmly welcomes guests to her house, offering them a delightful meal of homemade Kurdish delicacies. The menu boasts a diverse range of dishes, showcasing the very best of Kurdish culinary culture.

"I personally handpick the grape vine leaves from my garden, freeze them, and patiently wait for winter to arrive so I can unfreeze them and use them to roll delicious stuffed vine leaves. I marinate the meat overnight for our Shabbat grills, and the next day it turns beautifully brown and simply melts in your mouth. The salads I prepare are incredibly diverse, offering a wide range of options," she explains with enthusiasm.

However, what truly captivates guests during these meals is the storytelling aspect, centered around her family's immigration to Israel and the establishment of Shtula. "Everyone who dines on my cooking also gets to hear the captivating story of our family's journey, starting from my grandfather, who had two wives, all the way to the present day, when our moshav has grown and developed," she adds.

Not going anywhere

But amid the evacuation of her neighbors from their homes, Ora has made a firm decision to remain at home with her two children, even during these tense days. In addition to taking care of her own farm animals, such as chickens and the goat she raises, Ora has also taken on the responsibility of caring for the dogs and cats of her evacuated neighbors.

"The place is a ghost town. All the roads have been closed off, and there is no access to this area," she shares.

When the war initially erupted and the residents were forced to evacuate, Ora's usual hospitality at home came to an end. Since that time, she has dedicated all of her time and efforts to cooking meals for the soldiers serving in the field. She prepares a variety of popular dishes, including goulash, rice, soups, couscous, grits and salads. Soldiers make the journey to her place to collect the filled pots, and they always return them empty. This has become a weekly routine that has persisted for over two months now.

"I take care of the payment for the groceries on my own, while my son is in charge of purchasing the necessary raw materials," she explains. "Occasionally, people donate small amounts, but it doesn't fully cover the expenses, so I personally cover all the costs. Thankfully, Raya Strauss's foundation, 'Treasures of the Galilee,' has stepped in to provide assistance. Now, my son goes out and buys all the groceries I need, following the menu I carefully create for each meal."

"I experience a great sense of fulfillment knowing that the brave warriors, who put their lives on the line, finally get to enjoy the hot and nourishing meals I prepare for them," she expresses with pride. "The soldiers and commanders often express how much joy and strength it brings them, and that makes me feel like I've contributed in my own way. They protect both me and our country, so it feels like my duty to cook for them. Without their presence, I shudder to think what could have happened. The situation at the northern border could have quickly spiraled out of control," she reflects, highlighting the importance of their presence and the potential consequences if they weren't there.