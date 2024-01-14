Israeli LGBTQ+ parents juggle military service and family life

After the outbreak of the Hamas-Israel war, many parents found themselves called up for military service, leaving behind their significant others to take care of the children while they are on the front fighting for their nation.

One such family are Adam and Nimrod and their 7-month-old son Yirmi. The two proud parents are dividing their time between serving their country and watching over their baby.

1 View gallery Adam and Nimrod, pioneers of LGBTQ+ egg donation and surrogacy in Israel, after the birth of their son, Yirmi, and today, in IDF uniform ( Photo: Courtesy )

Now fighting Israel's enemies on the frontlines, LGBTQ+ couples like Adam and Nimrod are also familiar with other battles, like the long and convoluted journey to becoming parents for LGBTQ+ couples in Israel.

Israeli startup Expecting.ai helps many intended parents, also from the LGBTQ+ community like Adam and Nimrod, to fulfill their parenthood dream, connecting clients with egg donors, surrogates and trusted fertility providers.

Expecting.ai co-founder Ronny Schwartz Dgani takes pride in leading such an initiative, especially in the face of past criticism from ultra-conservative politicians who argued that the LGBTQ+ community was a threat to Israel's national security.

"About 6 months ago, MK Yitzhak Pindrus [of the Haredi United Torah Judaism Party] came out against the LGBTQ+ community, claiming it is 'more dangerous than ISIS,' " he says.

"And today, our hearts are filled with pride and respect for the first LGBTQ+ Israeli couples we assisted in finding their ideal egg donor and creating embryos. They have become parents, taking turns in the reserves. Both dads are enlisted in the army to serve and protect the Israeli nation while their 7-month-old baby stays at home with one of them."

One of the major consequences of the war is the significant challenge that Israeli startups are facing. With a large portion of companies seeing their staff and clients called up for military service, the remaining workers are called to shoulder the burden and fill in for their colleagues on the front. However, Schwartz Dgani says there is no shortage of motivation among staff members.