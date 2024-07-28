Over 6 miles in range: The Iranian-made missile that struck Majdal Shams

Hezbollah first claimed responsibility for firing a "Falaq 1" rocket at Israel in the current war at the end of last January, targeting the Golan area. According to Arabic publications, it is a rocket developed in the 1990s, produced in Iran. The rocket has a diameter of 9.4 inches, a length of 4.3 feet, and a range of about 6.2 miles. It operates on solid fuel and has a significant warhead. The rocket can be mounted on jeeps and can be launched from ground launchers, and it can also hit naval targets. It weighs 245 pounds and its warhead, as Hagari mentioned, weighs about 110 pounds. An article on Sky News in Arabic claimed that it resembles the Russian BM24 missile.

