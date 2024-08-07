Doctor who survived firebomb attack on October 7 heals herself by healing others

Golan is now on the path to fulfilling her next dream. As she undergoes treatments in the rehabilitation department at Sheba Medical Center, she is also completing her medical internship, set to conclude – with a pronounced sense of irony – this coming October. We worked incredibly hard to reach this moment."

Golan is now on the path to fulfilling her next dream. As she undergoes treatments in the rehabilitation department at Sheba Medical Center, she is also completing her medical internship, set to conclude – with a pronounced sense of irony – this coming October.

Elai, her husband Ariel, and their two-year-old daughter Yael miraculously survived the horrific attack in Kfar Aza on October 7. Terrorists set their home ablaze and threw in gas canisters. Despite being severely burned and bleeding, the family managed to escape and hide for hours. When IDF forces arrived at the kibbutz entrance, the family mustered their remaining strength to reach them, after which they were airlifted to the hospital. Yael woke up eight days later in intensive care, with a third of her body burned. Ariel regained consciousness two days later, and Elai was the last, waking up after 51 days. Since then, the family has been on a rigorous path to recovery.

"It's surreal, but I feel a lot of guilt that the three of us are alive," Elai reflects. "Despite the severe injuries, the pain and the struggle – we survived. The fact that we endured the fire and didn’t jump out of the shelter window is the decision that saved us from being kidnapped. The severe injuries and burns we’ll live with are the price for not being in Gaza now. I feel this compels us to fight even harder for what and who we lost. We must do everything to bring home the 115 hostages who were abandoned and are suffering in captivity."

Determined to reclaim her life and pursue her dreams, Elai requested to return to her medical studies less than a year after her injury. "People asked me why I chose to go back to my internship so soon," Elai shares. "My answer is that on that fateful Saturday, so much was taken from me – my body and soul were wounded, my friends were murdered, my community was destroyed, and my family and I were burned in our home. I refuse to let them take my spirit too. They won't take my hopes and dreams. In my profession, we do the exact opposite of what was done to us on October 7. The terrorists fought to destroy, annihilate, and devastate. In my work, I fight for people's lives, a sacred mission that was forgotten that day. This is symbolic for me. It’s my victory over them."

Golan is wrapping up the final three months of her internship at Sheba Medical Center, having temporarily relocated with her family near the hospital. Her packed week includes shifts as a doctor in the internal medicine department and intensive rehabilitation treatments. "Initially, I had concerns, mainly due to the physical demands of hospital training," she admits. "I still experience pain, and the prolonged standing is incredibly challenging for someone who didn’t walk at all for three and a half months. But I believe I will gain confidence over time."

Her life is a constant balancing act between two worlds. "My caregivers have now become my colleagues," Elai shares. "In the dining hall, I see the physiotherapist who taught me to walk again – and I'm wearing my doctor's coat. I sit with the social worker, the occupational therapist and the hydrotherapy therapist I work with, discussing the patients in our department. Every time I interact with the doctors overseeing my rehab, it hits me anew that I'm both a healer and a patient. I have immense gratitude for the incredible team that helped me get to where I am today."

Treating patients can sometimes lead to emotionally charged encounters. "One of the women I cared for is a Holocaust survivor from Poland. As I examined her, she recounted how her mother was shot, the unforgettable smell of burning, her story of survival. As she spoke, my own memories came flooding back. They tried to burn me and my family alive. Many families in my community were slaughtered. As Jews, we will forever fight for our place."

When asked what keeps her going during such challenging times, Elai points to her family, especially her daughter, Yael. "A child brings a sense of normalcy, forces you to live, to play, to laugh, to sing, to smile," she explains. "I hope that when Yael grows up, she will realize she is a hero, that she gave her mom and dad the strength to survive and save her on that dark Saturday and continues to give us the strength to fight for our lives as a family every single day. I wish that, despite the trauma she endured, she will learn to value herself."

For herself, Elai wishes "to be an excellent doctor. To fight for every patient of mine, to cherish the journey I've taken, to find strength and to empower those around me – to never let anyone break us."