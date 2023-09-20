Gestures in war: Arabic language Bible intended as gift to Egyptian general, up for auction

Major General Aharon Yariv selected a renowned quote from the Book of Isaiah to be inscribed as a dedication in an Arabic language bible he wanted to present to a prominent Egyptian general during ceasefire talks following the Yom Kippur War: "Nation shall not lift up sword against nation, neither shall they learn war anymore."
Field Marshal Mohamed Abdel Ghani el-Gamasy, leading the Egyptian delegation, was just appointed to be Egyptian military Chief of Staff and was personally congratulated by Yariv, Israel's representative to the talks. After the plan was leaked to the press, el Gamasy refused to accept the gift.
The two men developed a strong rapport, and their discussions ultimately led to the signing of the Separation of Forces Agreement between Israel and Egypt in early 1974. Fast forward 50 years since the war, the Bible that Yariv had hoped to present to el-Gamasy is now up for auction.
Inside the book, Yariv personally inscribed a dedication to el-Gamasy in Arabic, in his own handwriting. Alongside the dedication, he included the well-known verse that has been quoted by leaders worldwide, symbolizing the universal desire for peace. He also enclosed a congratulatory letter in English, written on official letterhead from the office of the Chief of Staff, to express his appreciation to el-Gamasy.
According to reports in Ynet's sister publication Yedioth Ahronoth, Yariv later disclosed the Bible was kept in a secure location and there remains a possibility that it may eventually reach el-Gamasy.
The whereabouts of the book and whether it ever reached the Egyptian general remain unclear to this day but it is currently in Israel and has recently arrived at the Pentagon auction house. It is scheduled to be publicly auctioned, commemorating 50 years since the war. Eyal Ilya, who manages the auction house, expressed his excitement about receiving such an item, acknowledging its significance and the historical context it represents.
"The act of a Major General in the IDF congratulating the Egyptian Chief of Staff and entering enemy territory shortly after a bloody war holds great significance. This item, like many historical artifacts, carries an element of mystery," he said noting that peace between the two nations was ultimately achieved.