Gap-year volunteers renovate homes of Holocaust survivors living close to Gaza Strip

A group of volunteers on a gap year between school and academia renovated the homes of Holocaust survivors living close to the Gaza Strip.

<< Follow Ynetnews on Facebook and Twitter >>

Related stories:

To mark Yom HaShoah (Holocaust Remembrance Day), a team of volunteers from the Mechinat Meitarim Lachish Gap-year Leadership Program took part in a three-day DIY program organized by the Jewish National Fund's UK affiliate (JNF-UK) and worked tirelessly to make much-needed repairs and upgrades to improve living conditions and promote comfort and safety.

4 View gallery Volunteers help renovate homes of Holocaust survivors living near Gaza Strip ( Photo: JNF-UK )

The works included redecoration and creating pleasant external areas so that survivors could enjoy the summer weather outside of their homes.

After the renovation activity, volunteers engaged in thought-provoking conversations with Holocaust survivors. During these conversations, the volunteers were exposed to the horrors of the Holocaust and the remarkable stories of survival, serving as an important lesson in courage, endurance, and love for the Land of Israel.

Yuval Kedem, one of the volunteers, says that the group feels it's on a mission to bring joy to the locals, and especially the Holocaust survivors.

"We built benches, planters or all kinds of things out of wood. We have one day a week which is Tuesday that we volunteer when we go out from 6am until midnight accompanied by a representative from JNF-UK who provides equipment and guidance," the volunteer says.

"This is important to us because we want to contribute to the community and make people happy, especially Holocaust survivors who live near the Gaza border where it is not easy to lead a normal life. We are always eager to lend a helping hand."

Samuel Hayek, Chairman of JNF UK said: “We recognize the immense challenges faced by Holocaust survivors, such as inadequate housing, limited access to medical care, and social isolation, particularly those living in the peripheries.

Through initiatives like this, JNF UK is helping to ensure that Holocaust survivors in the periphery receive the care and assistance they need to live with dignity and security. We are committed to not only improving their living conditions but also offering a sense of empowerment and purpose.