Bloomberg: Elon Musk fathered 12 or more, including a previously unreported boy born in 2024

Elon Musk may have fathered a total of 12 children or more, according to a recent report by Bloomberg. A third child with Neuralink executive Shivon Zilis, previously unreported, was born earlier this year according to Bloomberg. Zilis and Musk had twins in 2021.

Zilis, 38, is the director of operations and special projects at Neuralink, one of Musk's companies. She grew up in Ontario, Canada, and played ice hockey in college. Her early career involved finance and venture capital, leading investments in data and machine learning.

Six of Musk's children were born in the last year years, including three with singer Grimes--a son named X Æ A-Xii, a daughter born in 2021, and another son named Techno Machanicus or Tau.

1 View gallery Musk with his son at the Auschwitz Museum ( Photo: Alon Dudkewitch )

Grimes announced the birth of her daughter with Elon Musk via surrogate in December. The baby was named Exa Dark Sideræl Musk, with components inspired by exaFLOPS, dark matter, deep space time, and Grimes' favorite Lord of the Rings character Galadriel.

Musk had five more children and six births Canadian author Justine Wilson. The couple married in 2000 and divorced 7 years later. A son named Nevada Alexander who died at 10 weeks. They also had twin sons Xavier (transgender) and Damian, and triplet boys Kai, Saxon, and Damian. Xavier requested a name change and altered the gender from male to female after turning 18, no longer wishing to be related to Musk.

Musk has repeatedly expressed concerns about declining birth rates, calling it the biggest danger civilization faces. He has emphasized the importance of studying human population dynamics and donated $10 million to fund the Population Wellbeing Initiative in 2021, aimed at addressing population decline.

Musk tweeted photos of his 2-year-old son X Æ A-12 visiting him at Twitter's San Francisco headquarters, with X wearing jeans clipped with a Twitter badge, indicating he has his own badge for the office.

Allegations have surfaced about Musk fostering a culture of sexism and harassment at SpaceX, with a woman employee alleging he asked her to have his children and denied her a salary hike when she refused, leading her to quit and receive over $1 million in compensation.

Musk has stated that he wants to have as many children as he can spend time with and be a good father to.

This article was written in collaboration with Generative AI news company Alchemiq

Sources: Business Insider, New York Post, Bloomberg, Gizmodo, Times of India, Al Bawaba, The New Indian Express, The Verge, Yahoo News, Yahoo Style, Yahoo Movies, Benzinga, and Economic Times.