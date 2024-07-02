'God's Influencer' will become the first Millennial Catholic saint

Carlo Acutis, an Italian teenager who died of leukemia in 2006 at the age of 15, will become the Catholic Church's first millennial saint after his cause for canonization was approved by Pope Francis and cardinals in Rome.

Acutis was known as "God's influencer" for using his computing skills to spread awareness of the Catholic faith online.

His canonization process progressed swiftly compared to others, owing to his devoted following worldwide, especially among Catholic youth. His story, often depicted in casual attire, is seen as relevant for the Catholic Church's efforts to connect with younger generations in the digital era.

1 View gallery Carlo Acutis ( Photo: AP )

The Catholic Church's sainthood process typically requires two attributed miracles, which Acutis had – the most recent one recognized by Pope Francis. He was beatified in 2020 after reportedly healing a Brazilian boy with a birth defect. A second miracle involved the healing of a girl from Costa Rica who prayed at Acutis's tomb.

The canonization ceremony, formalizing Acutis' status as a saint, is expected to take place in St. Peter's Square, Vatican City, attended by thousands. It will allow the Catholic Church to name parishes and schools after him and celebrate an annual "feast day" in his memory.

Along with Acutis, the canonizations of 14 others were approved, including 11 people killed during the Syrian Civil War.

This article was written in collaboration with Generative AI news company Alchemiq

Sources: NPR, HuffPost , Yahoo News, GMA Network, News-Press, MOR-TV, Newsmax, CBS News, Times of India, Daily Caller, IGN, Caveman Circus, ANI News, AOL.