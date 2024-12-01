What is the cost of immigration to Israel and how best to prepare, expert explains

New immigrants to Israel face many challenges when they decide on the move, some are financial and others involve assimilating successfully to the job market. Eilon Gilad, CEO of Belong, the first private company set up to provide guidance and assistance to new immigrants explains how to make Aliya easier. “It is important to learn Hebrew while abroad,” he says.

“It’s no secret that our enemies wish for the eradication of the State of Israel, and they do this even outside the borders of the battlefield,” says Eilon Gilad, CEO of Belong. “Our enemies are using psychological warfare in an attempt to break our spirit and make us run away from here. Our answer must be decisive - we must encourage and bring waves of immigration to Israel. The equation is simple: if they want us to leave Israel, we will do the exact opposite - we will bring more Jews and create a wave of Aliyah that will strengthen Israeli society.”

In April 2024, about six months after the outbreak of the war, the first impact company that encourages Aliyah and assists in integration was launched- Belong. The company, owned by entrepreneur and businessman Gilad Ramot, is the first private organization in Israel that encourages Aliyah. The company’s goal is to improve the Aliyah and Integration process in Israeli society.





2 View gallery New immigrants arrive in Israel ( Photo: Yariv Katz )

2 View gallery Jewish Agency immigration event in Paris last year ( Photo: Jewish Agency )

Is it financially feasible? Belong believes so.

Through an agent, the company offers:

• Assistance in handling the process, exercising rights, and using them.

• The integration process, managing Israeli bureaucracy, exhausting the rights they deserve, integrating into the labor market, and overcoming the challenges of culture and language.

“We build communities to ensure that everyone who comes to Israel feels they belong, and even provide a concierge service to those who want to facilitate their integration into daily life in Israel,” says Gilad.

What are the significant obstacles that the Olim face?

“Finding a job. It may take time for Olim to find a suitable job in Israel, especially if they don’t speak Hebrew. The job market is reserved only for significant incomes. Sometimes, you also need to complete your education or undergo professional training in required adaptions to the Israeli labor market. Also, linguistic differences can be a barrier in various jobs. However, there are many jobs in Israel where a foreign language as a mother tongue may actually be a significant advantage.”

In addition to the cost of plane tickets, there are also shipping costs:

Furniture, personal equipment, etc., which can amount to even 5,000 dollars - depending on the amount of luggage. The average rent in Israel is very expensive and stands at about NIS 4,500 per month (about $1,300), compared to the average rent in the US, which is estimated at about $1,200. The average rent in Europe is even lower at $900.

Of course, these are general numbers that vary according to the location of the apartment, its size, and the year of construction, but they certainly give a general picture of the cost of living in Israel.

Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone: Google Play : https://bit.ly/4eJ37pE | Apple App Store : https://bit.ly/3ZL7iNv

“Despite the challenges, there are many unique opportunities for new comers in Israel and a developing job market that welcomes and is prepared to integrate Olim. Preparing a financial plan before immigrating, with help from professionals, is very important to conduct the process correctly,” GIlad says.