Kibbutz Manara residents feel abandoned after eight months of being displaced

Eight months after the war broke out, a Ynet and “Yediot Ahronot” team visited Kibbutz Manara, amidst the smoke from the fires, hearing the stories of those who remain there despite the imminent danger.

4 View gallery Kibbutz Manara damaged by Hezbollah fire ( Photo: Effie Sharir )

The gate of Manara’s swimming pool is locked with a simple chain, the type you can buy at any hardware store. We slipped in through a gap in the fence and found ourselves in a time capsule. “The Millionaires' Pool,” the locals call it jokingly, referring to former Prime Minister Menachem Begin’s remark about how people in the kibbutzim have swimming pools. The phrase was coined after a television report showed a Manara resident leisurely splashing around after a grueling workday. Today, eight months since the kibbutz was evacuated, the water is green and stale.

On the stone wall, a small sign reads: “Swimming Pool in Memory of Nehemiah Rabin, of blessed memory.” The father of the late Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin and his sister Rachel Rabin Yaakon, a long-time resident of Manara, who now resides in an assisted living facility in Kibbutz Kinneret. “She would always say: ‘There is no leadership, there is NO leadership,’” the Kibbutz’s welfare coordinator Hagit Erlich told us.

Once, Manara was a symbol of the political struggle between the right and the left. Today, it symbolizes forsaking the residents who lived along the Northern border, regardless of how they vote. The kibbutz’s location, on the mountainside facing Lebanon, has made it a target for incessant rocket fire. About two-thirds of the apartments were damaged - ranging from shattered windows due to blasts to complete destruction - and part of the kibbutz has been declared a closed military zone, now blocked off with barbed wire.

Aside from the security unit, only two residents are living here. One is Moti Shai, the head of the sanitation department in the Upper Galilee Regional Council. We met him at the Ko’ah junction and ascended to Manara together. Naor Shamia, the head of the local security unit and a math and physics teacher, joined us as well. The road is breathtakingly beautiful, and if not for the smoke from the fires, the pastoral scene would have been perfect. The road is scarred by the treads of tanks and APCs, and it will require significant funds and effort to restore it. But this pales in comparison to the resources needed to rehabilitate Manara.

4 View gallery Moti and Naor ( Photo: Effie Sharir )

Moti and Naor take us into the dining room, where three anti-tank missiles hit the kitchen and utterly destroyed it. “The dining room is an institution in a kibbutz, a secular synagogue,” Moti said. “The bricks and concrete can be rebuilt, but it's more important to see how and when the people will be brought back. I hope the government will help with the reconstruction and not shirk its responsibility.”

In one of the abandoned apartments, there is an open refrigerator full of rotting food. After eight months you no longer notice the stench. At the foot of the window, bullet casings are scattered.

The evacuated residents will return only when the security returns, said Naor. “Not the feeling of security - the actual security,” he emphasized, noting that he does not know how to achieve this: “I am not a general. That is what the army is for.” Moti added that the government is not involved: “It doesn't exist. Right now, there is no such thing as a ‘government.’”

4 View gallery The kibbutz's destroyed kitchen ( Photo: Effie Sharir )

Naor was raised in Holon and lived there for most of his life. In 2011, he moved to Manara. “I couldn't live any longer in the concrete jungle of Gush Dan,” he explained. Now, he looks at the ruined kibbutz, the destroyed roads, the wild-growing weeds, and cannot believe it. “They destroyed our kibbutz.”

We continue to walk along Manara’s streets. “If you hear a siren, drop on the ground,” Moti warned. He leads us to a residential building that has been entirely destroyed. Naor was the one to call the displaced owners to inform them that their house was destroyed. “They took it very hard,” he said. “We’re talking about a couple in their 80’s. There's no way they can rebuild their house. Their lives are over while they still live.”

Another destroyed house belongs to a bereaved family that lost two sons, one killed in an encounter with terrorists near Nablus, and the other during his military service. “The parents have already passed away,” Naor said. “We called their children and they told us, ‘Don’t go into the house so you don’t get hurt. No one was killed, everything is fine, at the end of the war we will talk.’”

In Manara, unlike other kibbutzim, there are old houses with four to five stories. We enter one of them, the stairway filled with broken glass. In one apartment, a refrigerator stands open, packed with rotting food. After eight months, you no longer notice the stench. Below the window, which was used as a firing position, bullet casings are scattered.

The heart is in Manara, the (new) home is in Gadot

About 60 of Manara’s evacuees now live in the resort village of Gadot, where they were relocated with the help of the Upper Galilee Regional Council. Another 20 residents, mainly elderly, are in Nof Kinneret. The rest are spread from the Hula Valley to the Arava. Orna Weinberg, a second-generation resident of Manara, told us, “At the start of the war, I had to evacuate my mother to a nursing home at Kibbutz Kinneret. She is 93, has lived in Manara since 1948, and never dreamed anyone would tell her to leave. I said I was willing to live in a trench or a hole, as long as they let me stay. But we were forced to leave.”

Only after two weeks, when a neighboring house suffered a direct hit, did Orna agree to evacuate. About 280 people lived in Manara at the outbreak of the war. On October 8th, the regional council recommended an evacuation. “At 9:00 in the morning, we sent the message to community members. It was a dramatic moment,” said Yohai Wolfen, the manager of the Manara community and a member of Kibbutz Kfar HaNasi. “We asked each family to tie a plastic bag to the door handle so we would know who has evacuated.”

When the state declared an official evacuation, the members of Manara were already scattered across the country. “Uncertainty is a centrifuge that throws everyone outward, and our mission is to create anchors that will bring the community back together,” Said Yohar. “We opened our kindergartens here, and just as importantly, our community institutions. People can live wherever they want, but they should know they have an home. We divided Manara into neighborhoods, and each neighborhood head maintains regular contact with their residents, no matter where they are. The community is like the etrog, and we are doing everything to preserve it.”

4 View gallery Ezi Gal ( Photo: Effie Sharir )

“I was evacuated twice, so hosting the evacuees from Manara is, for me, closing a circle.” The veterans of Gadot vividly remember the shelling the kibbutz endured from Syrian outposts in the Golan Heights in the 50s and 60s. One of them is Ezi Gal, 88 years old, a blue-eyed man with a mustache and the memory of a computer. “I came here from Tel Aviv 70 years and two weeks ago with a group from the HaMachanot HaOlim movement,” he said. On April 7, 1967, after the Air Force shot down six Syrian planes, Gadot experienced the heaviest shelling in its history. “A girl in Gadot came out of the shelter, and there were no more houses on the farm,”

Yovev Katz wrote in his poem, “My daughter, are you crying or laughing” about the event. Azi experienced the trauma of evacuation twice. “Three days after the establishment of the state, Egyptian planes bombed Tel Aviv,” he recalled. “We lived at 51 Nahmani Street, and two bombs hit nearby houses. We packed quickly and left home. For a month, I was a refugee. A decade later, on March 31, 1958, Gadot suffered a severe shelling in which my comrade was killed, and we evacuated the children, the caregivers, and some mothers. So, I have been through two evacuations. Hosting the evacuees from Manara is, for me, closure.”

At the Nof Kinneret Hotel, we met three Manara elders, Dani Ilan, 87, Eli Moalem, 89, and Hagar Erlich, 71, who is the second generation of the kibbutz. “My father was the core founder,” Hagar said. “He lived in Manara until his last day and died four years ago.” His illustration is emblazoned onto the beer bottles produced by Hagar’s son under the same “Birlich.” Dani grew up in Tel Aviv and came to Manara in 1958. Eli, born in Iraq, has been a Manara member for the past 68 years. His son Omri, a member of the security unit, was injured by fragments of an anti-tank missile. “You don’t see the light at the end of the tunnel,” he said.

The North has been dissolute for years

Orna, who evacuated her mother, was fed up with the government: “The north has been forsaken for years: welfare, culture, education, health, employment. My son is a reservist in the commando brigade. He spent a few months fighting in Gaza and is now in the north. My youngest daughter is a combat soldier as well. It's not worth a hair falling from their heads if the state does not put their welfare and the welfare of their children first."

Another resident commented. "This is not happening because the government doesn't care. Right now we are all waiting for the hostages. If we go to war in the North, we will lose the hostages. Basically, to get a feeling of security we need scorched earth to the Litani River. They are shooting at us from inside a Lebanese village? Destroy them. That's the only way they learn. At the moment, our blood is allowed, and our army cannot respond.”

The day before, former members of Kibbutz Manara who wanted to come and help took place in Nof Kinneret. “They appeared before government ministries and explained how to plan the restoration of the kibbutz on a practical level. Dani concluded: “You can leave Manara, but Manara will never leave you.”