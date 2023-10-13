Noa Kirel sings Israel's national anthem at Barclays Center in moving rendition

A moment of silence was observed head of the game, between the NBA's Brooklyn Nets and Maccabi Ra'anana of the Israeli National League. Players and fans honored the memory of the Israeli victims of the Hamas massacre.

The club's announcement read: "The Brooklyn Nets and Barclays Center condemn the terrorist attacks and mourn the senseless loss of life in Israel. We stand together against terror and our thoughts are with all who have been impacted by these tragic events. The national anthem was performed by Noa Kirel, draped in the national flag, concluding with a poignant "Am Yisrael Chai."

