Noa Kirel sings Israel's national anthem at Barclays Center in moving rendition

Israeli basketball club Maccabi Ra'anana is currently on a U.S tour, playing NBA team Brooklyn Nets; To open proceedings, Israeli songstress Noa Kirel sang the Tikva, which amid the backdrop of the all-out war between Israel and Hamas, felt especially moving

Daniel Edelson, New York|
A moment of silence was observed head of the game, between the NBA's Brooklyn Nets and Maccabi Ra'anana of the Israeli National League. Players and fans honored the memory of the Israeli victims of the Hamas massacre.
The club's announcement read: "The Brooklyn Nets and Barclays Center condemn the terrorist attacks and mourn the senseless loss of life in Israel. We stand together against terror and our thoughts are with all who have been impacted by these tragic events. The national anthem was performed by Noa Kirel, draped in the national flag, concluding with a poignant "Am Yisrael Chai."

Noa Kirel, Am Israel Chai
Noa Ellman, the Consul for Public Diplomacy at the Consulate General of Israel in New York, who was also instrumental in organizing the game, expressed her gratitude to Noa Kirel prior to her performance. She acknowledged Kirel's willingness to be present, stating, "She was pleased to show her support for the State of Israel and to bring joy to the community."
""