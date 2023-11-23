Most popular Israeli names during the war: Be'eri, Nir, Oz

In the maternity ward, the happiest place in the hospital during wartime, some very special names are given to newborns, reflecting that Israel lives and thrives amidst grief and mourning.

<< Follow Ynetnews on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | TikTok >>

Read more:

According to the Population and Immigration Authority, from October 7 until November 22, 17,629 babies were born in Israel. Among them, 49 boys and one girl received the name "Oz," carrying a dual significance in its meaning - courage and in the name used by two of the Kibbutz communities, Nahal Oz and Nir Oz that came under attack and fought fierce battles against invading Hamas terrorists.

1 View gallery Liraz and Dudu Samdajah

Thirty-four parents of boys and another 11 parents of girls opted for the name "Be'eri," inspired by the kibbutz that was almost entirely destroyed and suffered a great number of casualties.

Other names given to infants born in the past 47 days are also connected to the ongoing war. The name Erez was given to eight boys and two girls, named after the kibbutz where the armed civilians successfully thwarted the invading terrorists, as well as the Erez crossing and outpost. Five boys and three girls were named Nir, and there were also Dekel and Magen. Three sweet girls even received the very original name "Nova," meaning "new" in Latin, echoing the music festival near Kibbutz Be'eri that ended in tragedy with over 300 Israelis murdered in the Hamas massacre.

Liraz and Dudu Samdajah from Kibbutz Azrikam chose to name their third son "Oz," born during the ongoing war, but it turns out they are intimately familiar with the battles in the south. "We got married on the first day of the 2014 war against Gaza," Liraz says. "The wedding was pre-scheduled, and we didn't cancel the events, so we got married amidst sirens, and I gave birth amidst sirens."