Some childhood: Weapons of war discovered under the beds of Hamas official's children

Troops find four deep tunnels, linked to a power grid, near Jabalia camp; In a separate building, tied to a senior terrorist member, an alarming amount of weapons found hidden in children's bedrooms

Yoav Zitun|
PrintFind an error? Report us
Related Topics
Child's bedroom
Hamas munitions
Jabaliya
IDF troops found beneath the innocuous veneer of children's bedrooms, a hidden network of underground infrastructure and weapons. In a senior Hamas official's home, the presumably safe haven for his children had been transformed into a storage of dangerous arsenal.
<< Follow Ynetnews on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | TikTok >>
Read more:
The forces engaged in a fierce showdown in a region that served as the launch pad for a barrage of rockets aimed at Israeli territory, and unearthed four tunnel shafts burrowed deep beneath the surface, equipped with their own electrical grid, which served as the arteries of Hamas's underground operations.
401st Brigade inside Gaza
(Video: IDF Spokesperson's Unit)
One such tunnel opened up from within a building owned by a senior Hamas official, underscoring the nature of Hamas's operations, even within the heart of conflict-ridden areas.
2 View gallery
תיעוד: מפעילות גדוד שקד, מצוות הקרב של חטיבה 401, ברצועת עזה ומציאת אמצעי לחימה בחדרי ילדים ומתחת למיטותיהםתיעוד: מפעילות גדוד שקד, מצוות הקרב של חטיבה 401, ברצועת עזה ומציאת אמצעי לחימה בחדרי ילדים ומתחת למיטותיהם
Guns, amo and explosives on children's beds
(Photo: IDF Spokesperson's Unit)
"We've uncovered long-range rockets, launch shafts, and four operational shafts of Hamas. We have penetrated the 'deep heart' of the Hamas structure," Colonel Benny Aharon, commander of the force said.
2 View gallery
תיעוד: מפעילות גדוד שקד, מצוות הקרב של חטיבה 401, ברצועת עזה ומציאת אמצעי לחימה בחדרי ילדים ומתחת למיטותיהםתיעוד: מפעילות גדוד שקד, מצוות הקרב של חטיבה 401, ברצועת עזה ומציאת אמצעי לחימה בחדרי ילדים ומתחת למיטותיהם
Entrance to the tunnel connecting the structures
(Photo: IDF Spokesperson's Unit)
"We discovered the operational base of one of the most prominent terrorists, full of combat gear and weapons, disturbingly hidden even under his children's beds and inside wardrobes. We have unveiled the very area from which rockets were launched deep into Israeli territory for years."
Comments
The commenter agrees to the privacy policy of Ynet News and agrees not to submit comments that violate the terms of use, including incitement, libel and expressions that exceed the accepted norms of freedom of speech.
""