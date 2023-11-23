Some childhood: Weapons of war discovered under the beds of Hamas official's children

IDF troops found beneath the innocuous veneer of children's bedrooms, a hidden network of underground infrastructure and weapons. In a senior Hamas official's home, the presumably safe haven for his children had been transformed into a storage of dangerous arsenal.

<< Follow Ynetnews on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | TikTok >>

Read more:

The forces engaged in a fierce showdown in a region that served as the launch pad for a barrage of rockets aimed at Israeli territory, and unearthed four tunnel shafts burrowed deep beneath the surface, equipped with their own electrical grid, which served as the arteries of Hamas's underground operations.

401st Brigade inside Gaza ( Video: IDF Spokesperson's Unit )

One such tunnel opened up from within a building owned by a senior Hamas official, underscoring the nature of Hamas's operations, even within the heart of conflict-ridden areas.

2 View gallery Guns, amo and explosives on children's beds ( Photo: IDF Spokesperson's Unit )

"We've uncovered long-range rockets, launch shafts, and four operational shafts of Hamas. We have penetrated the 'deep heart' of the Hamas structure," Colonel Benny Aharon, commander of the force said.

2 View gallery Entrance to the tunnel connecting the structures ( Photo: IDF Spokesperson's Unit )