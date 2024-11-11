Journey of Hope: Riding in memory of soldier killed in Gaza

Cyclists from Israel and around the world participated Monday in the “Wheels of Love” charity bike ride with the goal of raising donations for ALYN Hospital, a pediatric rehabilitation hospital.

This is the 24th year that the charity bike ride is being held, and this year, it is dedicated to the memory of Yakir Hexter, a soldier who served in combat engineering unit 8219 and fell in battle in the southern Gaza Strip.

“The fact that the Wheels of Love charity bike ride is dedicated to Yakir’s memory this year makes it very personal for us,” says Yakir’s brother, Ezra Hexter, 20.

The charity bike ride, with more than 200 cyclists participating began on Monday and continues until Thursday, but already on Monday some of the participants have ridden south to the site of the Nova music festival and to Kibbutz Be’eri.

Ezra Hexter, Yakir’s brother, is participating in the Wheels of Love charity bike ride for the first time. “My father participates in Wheels of Love every year and Yakir was supposed to participate last year,” he says. “The goal of this event is to raise money for a very wide array of children, and only this hospital can treat them.”

Ezra said that participating will not be easy, but is worth the effort to commemorate Yakir. “The bike ride is incredibly grueling and painful, and only those who have experienced it can understand. The fact that we can help people connects us to Yakir, who strongly believed in the Wheels of Love cause. We’re very moved.”

Teens undergoing rehabilitation at ALYN Hospital participate in the charity bike ride – which was held even during the COVID pandemic, including teens dealing with cerebral palsy, various disabilities, orthopedic problems, cancer and more. They train with special instructors for a year and learn how to ride customized bicycles – such as hand bikes and tandem bikes. The teens participate in parts of the Wheels of Love charity bike ride according to their ability in on-road and off-road routes.

'Doing something that I didn't think I could'

One of the participants this year is 18-year-old Ta’ir Shalem from Neriya, who suffers from cerebral palsy and has undergone several orthopedic surgeries.

“It’s very exciting and meaningful for me to participate in this bike ride,” she says. “Riding my bike, this cycling journey, is something that I couldn’t do before. So, it’s very exciting for me to take part in an activity that I never thought I’d be able to do. And, most of all, it’s an honor for me to ride on such a charity bike ride that commemorates the fallen and makes dreams come true.”

The tremendous excitement is also accompanied by considerable stress due to the physical exertion during the cycling.

“Actually, it’s simpler than I thought. I am riding a tandem bike, which is a bicycle for two riders, me and another volunteer in front, so he is actually responsible for maintaining balance and adds his pedaling push to the strength needed, and that’s how I can ride.”

Naomi Liberman, executive director of Friends of ALYN Hospital says that the “Wheels of Love initiative has been taking place for more than 20 years and cyclists from abroad arrive every year to participate in this charity bike ride. It’s moving to see how people from all over the world come together for such an important cause, to raise donations for the hospital, which embraces the children and their families throughout their rehabilitation journey and instills hope during the most difficult moments.

“This year, the Wheels of Love bike ride has dual significance – both fundraising and commemorating Yakir Hexter, who was part of the Wheels of Love family of cyclists and fell in battle in Gaza. This is not just a cycling event, but an event of faith and hope for a better future for the hospital’s children and for the entire State of Israel.”

