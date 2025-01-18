Critically injured soldier: A mother’s struggle for support and recovery

For over a year, Inbal Nechmad’s life has revolved around the bedside of her son, Ido, a soldier who was critically injured by a sniper on January 3 of last year in northern Gaza. Since that fateful day, Ido has been hospitalized in a state of unconsciousness. Inbal recently made waves with a heartfelt letter in which she expressed her pain over how severely injured soldiers, who gave everything for their country, seem to be forgotten by the nation over time.

Ido, a 21-year-old Nahal Brigade soldier from the town of Mevaseret Zion, has been unconscious since his injury. “He was always someone who volunteered and supported the weakest members of society,” his mother shared. “Even in the Scouts, he guided children on the autism spectrum, and during his service year with the Ayalim Association before enlisting, he worked with children with special needs and cared for society’s most vulnerable. Now, when he is the weak link, it’s time for society to stand up and fight for him—whether it’s the state, the authorities, Defense Ministry, IDF, or the healthcare system. They all need to give back to him what he deserves, not as charity, but as a right.”

Before Ido’s injury, the family lived a relatively normal life. Inbal was the principal of a school, her husband worked in retail, their eldest daughter Zohar, 24, is studying through the army, and their youngest son, Yahli, 18, is currently in a service year with the same Ayalim Association that Ido was part of before his enlistment.

Since Ido’s injury, their lives have been turned upside down. “Everything changed. Nothing will ever be the same as it was before,” Inbal explained. “Our entire family’s path has shifted. We are now fully devoted to the mission of trying to bring Ido back to us. He has been fighting for his life for over a year and five days. Every day, we fight for every vital system in his body and for the chance to give him a real opportunity for rehabilitation.”

Ido has been transferred between eight different hospitals since his injury and is currently hospitalized at Sheba Medical Center.

Each day, Inbal hopes for a change, for Ido to wake up. “We hold on to every little thing. If, for one day, his basic vital signs are stable, that is a good day for us. But there are also very hard days when we see him suffering, and we’ve learned to sense how he feels. According to the doctors, we have to wait—wait for something to happen, for Ido to regain consciousness and respond. In the meantime, as long as he fights, we fight with all our strength. We will fight alongside him and anyone we need to, to ensure he gets the best chance for recovery with the most advanced technologies, the best experts in the world, and the latest research. Whatever is needed, we will bring it to help Ido recover. And he fights—he fights like a lion, just as he fought to defend our country, he is now fighting for his life, and we are fighting alongside him.”

A community of support

Inbal praised Member of Knesset Hili Tropper (from the National Unity party) for his efforts to assist the family. “Visiting rehabilitation departments isn’t something most people can stomach. It’s not pleasant, to say the least, but that’s exactly what Hili does. He comes, sits with us, looks us in the eye, listens to us, and does everything he can so humbly and quietly. He genuinely cares and checks in on us constantly. People need to know that there are politicians like him—public servants and humans who are willing to help.”

Inbal added, “Throughout this journey, we’ve met incredible people. The Israeli public is truly wonderful, full of good people who try to help in every way possible. But Hili Tropper is unique because he’s a public servant, an elected official. I was connected to his teachings and philosophy long before I met him in person. Before Ido’s injury, I ran a school for a population similar to the one Hili works with, and I always drew strength and inspiration from him.”

She continued, “My daughter reached out to him about six months ago during one of Ido’s many surgeries. He came to visit us then, and since that moment, he’s been working tirelessly to make sure people see us, see Ido—not through words, pictures, or stories, but by bringing everyone he can to Ido’s bedside to witness what it means for someone to lie in a bed, unconscious, for over a year.”

The broader picture

Since the Gaza war began, 5,606 soldiers have been wounded, 825 with life threatening wounds. According to data from the Defense Ministry’s Rehabilitation Department, which includes injuries from other security forces and emergency response units, the total number of injured is nearly double this figure. To this must be added hundreds of civilians who have also been hurt.