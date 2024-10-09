Iranian expats say only hope is an Israeli strike in Iran

"Not a single Iranian desires war, yet it seems our only hope for salvation lies in military intervention by Israel," stated Katie Amiri Yaunasi, an Iranian-American lawyer visiting Israel this week.

Yaunasi is part of a delegation of senior Iranian exiles who have been touring Israel, including visits to communities near the Gaza border. During their visit, they raised the flag of the Shah of Iran alongside the Israeli flag in the Knesset and even sought shelter during air raid sirens in Haifa.

Iranian expats running for cover during a siren in Haifa

The delegation, invited by the Public Diplomacy Department of the Foreign Ministry, includes Golsa "Goldie" Jamari, a Canadian politician; Nazanin Ansari, an Iranian-British journalist and activist; Hamid Jamalvashi Fard, an underground Iranian rapper; Houman Khalili, an Iranian-American filmmaker and DJ; Hamidi Saeidi, a Grammy-winning Iranian-American musician; and Mahtab Jamali, an Iranian-British businesswoman and fashion designer.

The delegation wanted to express solidarity with Israel following the events of October 7. They visited the Gaza border community of Nir Oz and the Re'im parking lot, where the massacre at the Nova music festival took place. They participated in a memorial ceremony in Sderot attended by President Isaac Herzog, traveled north to meet with IDF representatives, and visited the Knesset alongside lawmaker Sharren Haskel. On Tuesday, they experienced air raid sirens for the first time during Hamas' rocket fire on Tel Aviv, and on Wednesday afternoon they ran to shelters during Hezbollah's barrage on Haifa. They were scheduled to meet later on Wednesday with families of hostages.

2 View gallery The Iranian delegation at the Knesset ( Photo: Shahar Clyder Levy, spokesperson for Sharren Haskel )

"Israel's war is with Khamenei and the Islamic Republic of Iran, not with the Iranian people," Jamari said. "Iranians love Israelis and stand with them against terror. They want Israel to strike Khamenei. By weakening the Islamic Republic, the Iranian people can overthrow the dictatorship. The people welcome an attack against the Republic that holds them hostage. When Iran is free, there can be peace again in the Middle East."

Khalili, who lives in California, also expressed his support for Israel, and not just during this visit. "Iran's attack on Israel is severe and has serious consequences. Israel has every right to defend itself and should respond decisively. It’s important to recognize that many people in Iran are pro-Israel," he said.

Khalili has visited Israel before, making 16 trips in the past two years. His art has become a symbol of support for human rights worldwide, and he aims to present murals in Israel that draw attention to the shared history of Israelis and Persians.

2 View gallery The delegation visits Sderot ( Photo: Alon Spiegel )

Saeidi added that "the people of Iran and Israel are not enemies but victims of regimes thriving on division. We yearn for peace and freedom. On the streets of Tel Aviv, like in Tehran, you can feel the heartbeat of humanity – full of hope. We share more than history and geography; we share the desire for a life without fear."

The Foreign Ministry noted that "this visit highlights the connection between the Israeli people and the Iranian expatriate community. It reflects the shared struggle for freedom and human rights."