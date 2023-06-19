Closing the circle: Ilana arrives from Brazil to volunteer in MDA same as her great-grandfather

Seventy years after her great-grandfather volunteered as a medic with the Magen David Adom (MDA) emergency service, Ilana, who was born and lives in Brazil, closed the circle after she arrived in Israel to volunteer with MDA.

She is a participant in a special MDA program for youth from abroad run by 'Israel Experience' company, an educational subsidiary of the Jewish Agency.

4 View gallery Ilana Smeltz holding a picture of her great-grandfather ( Photo: Israel Experience )

Moshe Darevski, Ilana Smeltz's great-grandfather, who was born in Poland and immigrated to Israel in 1933 as a young pioneer, volunteered for many years with MDA in Tel Aviv. He fought in the 1948 War of Independence as a medic and is commemorated in the Builders of the City Square, a monument to those who built the city of Tel Aviv.

4 View gallery Moshe Darevski ( Photo: Courtesy )

4 View gallery Moshe Darevski's MDA member certificate ( Photo: Courtesy )

Miriam Smeltz, Ilana's grandmother, left Israel on a trip to Brazil in the 1960s, fell in love with a local Jewish man, and settled in Sao Paulo. Ilana's father, Oren, an oncologist, represented Brazil in the World Bible Quiz in Jerusalem in his youth and dreamed of coming to live in Israel.

Ilana went to study medicine in Boston, but the story of Moshe volunteering with MDA inspired her, and she decided to volunteer to save lives in Israel like her great-grandfather.

4 View gallery Moshe Darevski with his squadmates ( Photo: Courtesy )

Ilana, backed by the Habonim Dror youth movement, arrived in Israel recently to participate in the MDA program under the auspices of Israel Experience, which enables about 400 young Jews between the ages of 18 and 30, to come every year from around the world for theoretical and practical training in first aid and volunteering in the MDA emergency service stations and ambulances in the center and peripheral areas in the country.