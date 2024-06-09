Watch headcam footage of hostages rescue

Footage of the rescue ( Video: IDF Spokesperson's unit )





The IDF released new details on Sunday, on "Operation Arnon," named after Commander Arnon Zamora, who was killed during the raid . This operation successfully rescued hostages Andrey Kozlov, Almog Meir Jan, Shlomi Ziv, and Noa Argamani from the heart of al-Nuseirat in the Gaza Strip.

In the days leading up to the rescue, the 98th Division engaged in fierce combat in the central Gaza Strip, neutralizing multiple terrorists in the vicinity of the hostages. A video released by the IDF shows helmet camera footage from Shayetet 13 naval commandos as they transferred the hostages from National Counterterrorism Unit (Yamam) and Shin Bet forces to IDF personnel. The IDF reported that the rescue took place under heavy fire, with the Air Force and Shaldag Unit fighters coordinating airstrikes and engaging in combat alongside Yamam fighters. Despite their efforts, Commander Zamora was tragically killed in action.

The Paratroopers Brigade, leading the rescue under fire, successfully transferred the hostages to a helicopter extraction point deep within Gaza. Major General Yaron Finkelman announced over the radio, alongside Brigadier General Dan Goldfus, "Chief of Staff, I want to report that the three diamonds have taken off towards home."

IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevy conducted a situational assessment and toured eastern Deir al-Balah in Gaza, emphasizing the mission's dedication to bringing hostages and fallen soldiers back. Halevy stated, "Dismantling Hamas is to prevent another October 7, and rescuing the hostages is our moral duty. Yesterday, we accomplished a very important part. We still have much more to do. I say with great appreciation, Yamam and Shin Bet, you are connecting with us excellently."

Halevy acknowledged the complexity and risks involved in the operation, highlighting the calculated decisions and safety nets in place. "The strongest safety net when I approve such an operation is the high quality of our commanders, giving us the confidence to conduct daring operations for worthy goals," he said.

2 View gallery From the command center ( Photo: IDF Spokesperson's Unit )

In the days before the operation, ground forces, including the Kfir Brigade, began operating in the area for the first time during the war. Under its command were Paratroopers and a special force from the Duvdevan Unit. The 7th Brigade, with armored and engineering units, worked swiftly to eliminate terrorists and destroy terror infrastructures to enable the hostages' rescue.

Simultaneously, Air Force aircraft attacked dozens of military targets, contributing to the operation's success, which was executed after weeks of precise intelligence gathering by Shin Bet and the Hostage Headquarters in the National Intelligence Directorate. Consolidated intelligence on the hostages' exact locations allowed for the operational conditions necessary for the rescue.

"Operation Arnon" Minute by Minute

Key details of the rescue operation, conducted in the al-Nuseirat refugee camp, emerged yesterday. Noa Argamani, Almog Meir Jan, Shlomi Ziv, and Andrey Kozlov, who were kidnapped from the Nova party, were finally freed.

The operation was approved on Thursday evening after meticulous planning, rehearsals, and weeks of advanced intelligence tracking. On Saturday at 10:00 AM, two main spearhead teams launched from several directions towards the al-Nuseirat refugee camp, moving covertly amidst thousands of Palestinians and hundreds of Hamas militants.

2 View gallery One final briefing before the raid ( Photo: IDF Spokesperson's Unit )

With ground observations and technological surveillance confirming the area was clear, the forces stormed two buildings simultaneously to avoid alerting the terrorists. Noa Argamani's rescue was relatively smooth, but the second building's operation faced complications. Commander Zamora's team reported casualties. At 11:15, they announced, "The diamonds are in our hands," but the delay allowed dozens of terrorists to surround the building, and hundreds more armed militants approached from all directions.

The rescue vehicle was hit by heavy fire and began to falter. Major General Finkelman activated the pre-prepared rescue plan, with aircraft directing fire at the terrorists. Hundreds of soldiers from the 7th Brigade, Paratroopers, Givati, and Kfir Brigades, supported by Navy ships, isolated the combat zone, providing a safe escape route for the main force with the hostages. Southern Command authorized Air Force helicopters to land for extraction, under cover from fighter jets. The hostages, now safe, were airlifted out of Gaza.