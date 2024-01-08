Long-haired IDF troops donate locks to help cancer patients

When David Levison, a reservist serving in Golani's infantry battalion, made the decision to let his hair grow during the COVID-19 closures when barbershops were inaccessible, he never envisioned the circumstances that would lead him to bid farewell to his Samson-like locks nearly four years later. It happened amid the chaos of a war raging in Gaza, as he embarked on a brief rest, still clad in his uniform, even before he could return to the comforts of home.

"On October 7, while I was in the middle of my trip to Colombia, I found out about the situation in Israel. So, I quickly booked a return flight and two days later, I put on my uniform and went to fight in Gaza," he explains. "Soon enough, I realized that wearing a helmet with long hair was not the most comfortable combination. That's when I decided that on my first trip back home, I would visit a barber and say goodbye to my ponytail.

5 View gallery David Levison before donating his hair ( Photo: Zikaron Menachem association )

As the days went by, Levison became increasingly convinced that he had made the right choice. However, one thought weighed on his mind, interrupting his moments of rest - could he possibly donate his long hair to someone in need? "A friend of mine mentioned the Zikaron Menachem association, which collects hair donations to create wigs for women battling cancer. It became crystal clear to me that this was exactly what I wanted to do the moment I had the chance to go home," he explains. Finally, after two long months in the field, he managed to take a break. He wasted no time and immediately reached out to the association. Within a short span, he secured an appointment at a barber shop located in the nearby mall, just a stone's throw away from his residence.

"I was truly astonished by the remarkable efficiency with which everything was handled - from the swift appointment they scheduled for me, to the convenient parking arrangements at the mall, and even the offer to send a taxi to collect the braid," he reminisces. "I insisted on personally delivering the hair to the location where the wigs were being made, just to ensure that it would reach its intended destination.

5 View gallery David after the donation ( Photo: Zikaron Menachem association )

"Originally, my plan was to drop off the braid and swiftly head back home, considering I only had a few precious hours before returning to my reserve duty. However, to my surprise, I ended up staying there for an unexpectedly long period of time. As I left, an overwhelming sense of pride washed over me, knowing that I had made a meaningful contribution to a place that is entirely dedicated to selflessly giving and helping others."

Since Levison donated his hair, he has received numerous compliments for his decision, particularly considering the limited time he had when he finally returned home after spending countless days in Gaza. However, he humbly emphasizes, "The hair donation is a one-time act, so the true commendation should be directed towards the volunteers who selflessly dedicate their free time to the association and carry out this sacred work. Their dedication warms the heart and provides the motivation to keep going."

Hair donations plummeting since war

The war in Gaza presents numerous challenging moments, but it also serves as a testament to the remarkable unity and compassion of civil society in Israel. Since October 7, the community has rallied together, unleashing their collective strength to provide aid and support, opening both their hearts and wallets. However, amid this backdrop, there has been a concerning decline in donations to the longstanding and cherished initiative known as the "Braid of Power".

5 View gallery Yonatan Russo ( Photo: Zikaron Menachem association )

For the past 12 years, this project has allowed women to generously contribute their hair, enabling the creation of wigs for cancer patients. Since the outbreak of the war, there has been a significant 50% drop in the volume of hair donations between October and December. This sharp decline poses a grave threat to the continuation of the project, considering a single wig typically requires a combination of seven different hair donations. This situation is particularly alarming as the incidence of breast cancer among women and girls in Israel is among the highest in the world. Many of them undergo chemotherapy treatments that result in the distressing loss of their hair from the very first session.

5 View gallery Yonatan after the haircut ( Photo: Zikaron Menachem association )

"There's a lack of awareness that men with long hair can make a meaningful contribution as well, and that's truly unfortunate," expresses Yonatan Russo, a reservist currently stationed in Gaza. Seizing the opportunity during his brief return home, he decided to bid farewell to his flowing locks and donate them to support the project. "When I enlisted on October 7, my hair was long, and I quickly realized how uncomfortable it was underneath the helmet. Now, I not only feel more at ease, but I've also performed a kind act for society."

Honoring Abigail

Yaakov Stern, an officer serving in the reserves in Gaza, made the decision to trim his hair after realizing that his long locks were causing inconvenience in the field. "During my first brief visit home, even before reuniting with my wife and children, I headed straight to the barber," he recounts. As the barber snipped away at his braid, Stern shared his intentions, explaining that he was doing it as a symbol of hope and solidarity for the safe return of Abigail Idan, the four-year-old daughter of the late Smadar and Ynet photographer Roi Idan.

The Idan family have sadly fallen victims to the Hamas onslaught on October 7. Abigail, however, was released from captivity just a month ago. Stern continued, "Through this donation, I felt that I could contribute a small act of kindness to Israeli society, which has shown unwavering support and generosity towards us throughout the duration of the war."

5 View gallery Grushka and the braids ( Photo: Zikaron Menachem association )

Ze'ev Grushka, a married father of a one-year-old daughter, chose to express his gratitude to Israeli society. Grushka immigrated to Israel from New York in 2011 to join the IDF. While on his way to reserve duty, he decided to make a meaningful contribution. "On that same day, which was also my birthday, I felt the need to deepen the significance of the day and give of myself as much as I could for the benefit of others. During the journey to the assembly point, I reached out to the association and requested to donate my hair," he shared.