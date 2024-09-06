'We go home,' Moshe tells his captor and he and wife Diana turn and run

The terrorists broke in to their home in Kibbutz Nir Yitzhak on October 7. They looted the place, ate all they could find and abducted the elderly couple, Moshe Rosen, 72 and his wife Diana, 75 who were both wounded, and walked them through the fields toward Gaza.

But then at one dramatic moment, Moshe said he needed a doctor and a hospital. "We go home," he told the terrorists and the couple turned and with their remaining strength ran away. They thought they would be shot at any moment and that their nightmare would end. "We were ready to die right there and then but not in Gaza," Moshe says.

3 View gallery Diana and Moshe Rosen at hospital after escaping abduction by Hamas

Moshe and Diana lived in the Kibbutz for 50 years. They built a home and raised a family there. When the rocket sirens began early on that terrible day, they were not prepared for what would come. "We're used to the sirens," Moshe says. "We went into the shelter as we've always done, expecting the rocket fire to end and our lives to resume their routine." But that was not what happened. As the hours passed, the fire increased and the phone messages confirmed that the Kibbutz was under attack.

By 11:30 there was no doubt that the terrorists were at their door. "As they breached to door the entire house shook," Moshe says. "The terrorists began breaking everything in their path: furniture, windows, whatever was in their way. It took them seconds to reach our shelter door. We are not young and they were numbered. We managed to hold the door shut until they fire a round of bullets at it from their AK47 and injured us both.

Moshe said that when the terrorists saw that his injuries were especially bad, they ordered the couple out of the shelter and sat them down on the sofa while they communicated with their commander on radio, to determine what should be done with the elderly captives.

One of the men meanwhile took whatever he could from the home and what he could not, he shattered. Another terrorist calmly opened the fridge and helped himself to food and drink.

3 View gallery The Rosen home ransacked by terrorists during the October 7 massacre

When the consultation ended, the terrorists gestured for the couple to get up and walk with them. Surrounded by the men, the couple was shoved through the bushes in the Kibbutz and instead of walking the 100 meter (109 yards) straight to the fence separating the Kibbutz from the fields, the terrorists walked in circles for an hour an a half hoping to avoid capture, before they headed to the border fence.

"They kept checking if anyone had seen them," Moshe says. "Meanwhile my injury was sores and the wound was infected. All the while they pushed us and shouted threats. We also looked quietly around to see if anyone was able to save us but all the houses were shut and Dianna noticed some had been broken into and cars were on fire."

When they reached the fence, the couple understood that this was a make or break moment and what transpired then, was not short of a miracle. "There was a big hole in the fence. The terrorists began passing though it, while one of had his weapon toward us to guard us. He was nervous. Finally he was told to cross with us," Moshe recounts.

"The rest of the terrorists were waiting for a car, they said was coming to take us to Gaza. At that moment, while my wound was bleeding, I refused to pass through the hole in the fence. That was when we ran."

"Moshe did not see the helicopter that hovered above us and I think that is what the terrorists were afraid of," Diana said.

"I think they were overwhelmed. Our kibbutz is 3 kilometer (1.8 miles) from Gaza. A private car cannot carry the terrorists, our stolen possessions and our bodies, so that must have also been a consideration and they had no time to hesitate, Mosh says. "The military said that they probably thought that if they would have shot at us, they would have been exposed."

After escaping their captors the couple found a place to hide while a battle raged in the Kibbutz. "We ran with our remaining strength until we reached what was left of our house. We realized we could not stay there while terrorists were still in the Kibbutz," Moshe says. "I did not have my phone because they ordered me to throw it away but luckily Diana's phone was in the house and we called our eldest son Jonathan who alerted a neighbor who was willing to risk his life and take us in. He treated my wound and stopped the bleeding. He is a brave man and a friend. "

3 View gallery Moshe and Diana Rosen in the fields near Gaza during better times

The couple remained with the neighbor for hours until the soldiers were able to reach them and take them to hospital. Today, Moshe still does not have full use of his arm but it was saved from amputation.

Despite their ordeal, Moshe and Diana are trying to think positively about the future, not only for themselves but for all those who were left in Gaza.

Diana said the fight to release the hostages must not stop. "We have an amazing people that will continue to be strong but the hostages must be freed, now," she says. Moshe agrees. "Even this minute as we speak, we cannot know who is still alive, who has food, who is breathing, what about the women, the little children, it is just chilling."