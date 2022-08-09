Ibrahim al-Nablusi while on the run, was social media star and local hero

For the past six months, Ibrahim al-Nablusi, who was killed by security forces on Tuesday, evaded capture.

After a 3-hour siege on his Nablus home and a fire-fight that included missile fire, the 18-year old who had earned the reputation of a local hero on social media, died along with another man who had been fighting at his side.

While on the run, al-Nablusi carried out a number of shooting attacks, mostly against IDF positions in the West Bank and occasionally against Jewish worshipers visit a Joseph's Tomb, before fleeing back into the West Bank city.

But as time went by, more social media clips appeared, hailing his escapades beyond their actual achievements.

Security officials have known in recent days of al-Nablusi's whereabouts but decided to wait for an opportune moment before going after him.

A source tells Ynet that the decision to conduct his capture in broad daylight and in the middle of a residential area, was partially meant as a warning to other suspected terrorists.

After approaching the building where al-Nablusi was hiding covertly, the force then revealed itself and called out to him to surrender, the source says.

He refused to exit the building and then was first to open fire at the troops. The force then executed their method they call "pressure cooker," which begins with light arms fire but continues with a more lethal assault. Finally the force fired missiles at the building and destroyed it, killing their fugitive.

"In the last few days we see a trend, the use of safehouses, which began in Gaza during the IDF offensive there, and continues on the West Bank," the source says.

"If wanted terrorists think they can hide among civilians, assuming the IDF will not attack, they are wrong," he says. "They were wrong in Gaza and they are wrong in Nablus," the source says,

Al-Nablusi who was not affiliated or funded by any terrorist group, was considered by security forces to be a ticking timebomb, intent on carrying out attacks against Israelis. In the destroyed Nablus building, troops found explosive devices and munitions, meant for use in such actions.

Brigadier General Roi Zweig, commander of the IDF Samaria Brigade says the operation in Nablus was a success. "We will not allow the West Bank cities to become safe havens for terrorists and we will reach them wherever they are," he says.

Nablus Governor Ibrahim Ramadan announced a city-wide strike, in response to the Israeli action and the local hospital called on residents to donate blood.

Palestinian factions called on local residents to go out and clash with IDF troops and the military expects thousands to participate in the slain terrorists' funeral on Tuesday afternoon and violent demonstrations, to follow.

In his last post on social media, al-Nablusi told supporters that he was surrounded by Israeli forces. "I love you and I am going to die as a martyr, friends," al Ibrahim said in the message he recorded during the 3-hour siege. "I love my mother. look after the homeland. Don't put down your guns." He said.












