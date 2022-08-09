Israel security forces exchange fire with Palestinian militants in Nablus raid

Israeli security forces exchanged fire with Palestinian militants in Nablus on Tuesday, during a raid on the home of a suspected terrorist.
No injuries to the troops were reported but the Palestinian Red Crescent reported that at least 10 local residents were wounded.
Ibrahim al Nablusi was suspected of carrying shooting attacks against Israelis on the West Bank with three other men who were killed by troops last February. His house has been surrounded by troops who were firing rockets at the structure attempting to force him out.
Al Nablusi, who is not affiliated with any terror organization, escaped during that altercation and security forces have been attempting to locate and apprehend him since.
An attempt to arrest him in Nablus last month, included an armed confrontation. At least four Palestinians were killed and others injured in the exchanges of fire with troops.
Then, troops surrounded three buildings where suspects were barricaded in a three hour siege. In the battle that ensued, the force fired missiles at one of the structures, destroying it.
Days after the killing of al Nablusi's cohorts, terrorists opened fire at an IDF position at the entrance to Nablus. Troops returned fire wounding some of the attackers.