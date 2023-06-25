One person killed, several others injured in Stockholm as rollercoaster derails

Park officials tell media one of carriages on Jetline rollercoaster derailed and fell to the ground at the Grona Lund amusement park; According to park's website, over a million people ride it each year

Ynet, Associated Press|
One person was killed and several others injured when a roller coaster derailed in Stockholm on Sunday, Swedish TV reported.
Park officials told public broadcaster SVT that one of the carriages on the Jetline rollercoaster derailed and fell to the ground at the Grona Lund amusement park.
4 View gallery
Police at the Grona Lund amusement park in Stockholm, Sweden after deadly rollercoaster derailment
(Photo: AFP)
4 View gallery
(Photo: AFP)
"It is incredibly tragic and shocking," park spokeswoman Annika Troselius told SVT. "Unfortunately we have been informed that one person is killed and many are injured."
Police said seven people, both children and adults, were hospitalized after the accident.
The amusement park was evacuated to facilitate the work of rescue crews.
SVT reporter Jenny Lagerstedt, who was standing in line for another ride, said the carriage fell from a high altitude with passengers inside.
4 View gallery
The Jetline rollercoaster at Gruna Lund
(Photo: Shutterstock)
4 View gallery
(Photo: Shutterstock/Chubarova Iryna)
"Suddenly I heard a metallic thud and then the rides started to shake," she said. Rescuers had to remove other passengers who were stuck in other carriages on the roller coaster after the accident.
The Jetline rollercoaster, one of the main attractions in the park, has been in operation since 1988. The rollercoaster reaches speeds of up to 55 mph. According to the park's website, over a million people ride it each year.
