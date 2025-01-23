As Trump begins second term, his youngest son moves into the spotlight

For nearly a decade, the Trump family has occupied a curious corner of Israeli pop culture. While some may still fondly remember Donald Trump’s cameo in Home Alone 2, his family—particularly his wife Melania and daughter Ivanka—has become a regular feature in gossip columns. But now, the spotlight shifts to Barron Trump, the youngest of Donald’s five children, who recently turned 18.

2 View gallery Barron Trump ( Photo: Kevin Lamarque - Pool/Getty Images )

Barron has long kept a low profile compared to his older siblings, Donald Jr., Ivanka, Eric, and Tiffany. But his story is no less intriguing.

Back in 2005, just six months after their wedding, Melania and Donald learned they were expecting. Melania vividly remembers breaking the news to her husband: “He came home, and I told him he was going to be a father. At first, he needed time to process it—it was a real surprise—but he was very happy.” Donald, for his part, admitted he wasn’t entirely caught off guard. “I expected we’d have kids, but I was surprised by how quickly it happened.”

He was born in March of 2006. Donald, however, chose not to be present at the birth, explaining he thought Melania would be more comfortable without him there. Melania later shared that the delivery, which lasted eight hours, was “very easy.”

Donald also selected the name Barron, claiming he’d always liked it but hadn’t had the chance to use it with his other children. Melania initially resisted but ultimately agreed.

As Barron grew, his education reflected his privileged upbringing. He attended elite schools, including Columbia Grammar & Preparatory School in Manhattan. Even after his father became president in 2017, Barron stayed in New York to finish his schooling. During his final year, in classic Trump fashion, Barron treated his entire class to a tour of the White House, complete with Secret Service agents and a personal meeting with his father.

In May 2017, Barron moved to the prestigious Episcopal School in Maryland, where tuition set his father back $40,000 a year. More recently, after Donald’s presidency, Barron transferred to Oxbridge Academy in Palm Beach.

Fluent in both English and Slovene, Barron has led a relatively private life, thanks to his mother’s protective efforts. “Barron is a shy, reserved boy,” shared a family insider. “Melania is a very hands-on mother, focusing all her attention on Barron and her family.”

Fast forward to this week’s inauguration of Donald Trump as the 47th President of the United States, where Barron once again caught public attention. While Melania’s wide-brimmed hat—blocking Donald from kissing her cheek—stirred social media memes, Barron’s sharp, tailored look sparked curiosity. Nathan Pearce, CEO of Pearce Bespoke, shared insights about working with Barron on his suit for the event. “He’s incredibly intelligent; it’s fascinating to talk to him,” Pearce told Women’s Wear Daily. “He’s sharp, mature, and knowledgeable about history.”

2 View gallery Barron when he was younger ( Photo: Vince Bucci/Getty Images )

Pearce continued: “He’s funny, approachable, and warm—those words define him. He’s incredibly nice but also sharp and witty. Put him in a room of business heavyweights, and he’ll hold his own. He’s smart and has a dry sense of humor.”

As Donald embarks on his second term, the world will be watching. Maybe this time, Barron’s humor and intellect will step out of the shadows to reveal the man behind the name.