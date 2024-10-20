Jewish-American billionaire hell-bent on Trump losing presidential bid

will be held in 16 days, but the seven most important states that will determine the country's next four years are already voting. As of Saturday, about 12 million Americans have already voted, with the most impressive figure coming from Georgia, where more than a million people, about 9% of the southern state's population, voted.

Both campaigns are recruiting all the help they can get for the final stretch. As far as Donald Trump is concerned, this is mainly a very long line of billionaires, who continue to pour huge sums into organizations that are not subjected to laws concerning donations. Kamala Harris, on the other hand, is using mainly popular names, starting with the Obamas and ending with the singers Lizo and Usher. Recently, a new and intriguing name was added to the list: Mark Cuban, a billionaire and a celebrity.

