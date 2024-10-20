Jewish-American billionaire hell-bent on Trump losing presidential bid

The American presidential elections will be held in 16 days, but the seven most important states that will determine the country's next four years are already voting. As of Saturday, about 12 million Americans have already voted, with the most impressive figure coming from Georgia, where more than a million people, about 9% of the southern state's population, voted.
Both campaigns are recruiting all the help they can get for the final stretch. As far as Donald Trump is concerned, this is mainly a very long line of billionaires, who continue to pour huge sums into organizations that are not subjected to laws concerning donations. Kamala Harris, on the other hand, is using mainly popular names, starting with the Obamas and ending with the singers Lizo and Usher. Recently, a new and intriguing name was added to the list: Mark Cuban, a billionaire and a celebrity.
Cuban who is Jewish, is a household name for his plethora of projects, assets and television appearances over the years. At one point he was the owner of the Dallas Mavericks from the NBA, and in recent years has starred on the popular reality show Shark Tank. His fortune is estimated at more than six billion dollars, and he became a multi-millionaire mainly thanks to his early technological investments. However, his best investment was the Dallas Mavericks. In 2000, he became the main shareholder in the group for $285 million, and a quarter of a century later the Mavericks are worth between four and a half billion dollars and five and a half billion. Cuban sold most of his shares in the group last year, but still holds a professional-managerial position.
Shortly after Harris replaced Joe Biden as the presidential candidate, Cuban announced his support for her, as an almost one-man army, trying to debunk Trump's narrative that the Republican candidate is a successful businessman with superior economic policies. It started with a Twitter fight with Trump supporters, but last week Cuban decided to take it a step further and get on stage.
On Thursday, he appeared at a campaign rally in Wisconsin, where he said Trump's trade and tariff policies would bring back inflation and crush the dreams of entrepreneurs, by making their costs impossible. Cuban was in Arizona on Saturday and is expected to appear in Michigan alongside Harris' husband, Doug Amhoff on Sunday.
So far, Cuban's support for Harris does not include financial contributions, but he does coordinate with the campaign, which has moved to a very aggressive line of attack against the 78-year-old Trump's ability to function. Over the weekend, sources within Trump's campaign leaked to Politico that he cut back on appearances and canceled four consecutive interviews because he was "exhausted." The news quickly made headlines and Harris campaign ads. Harris' campaigns focuses on the question whether Trump to fit to serve the toughest job in the world in his condition.
Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone: