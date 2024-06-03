'We have no other country': new immigrants gear up for IDF service

Young IDF-bound Olim at the Olim Al Madim Fair in Jerusalem ( Video: Yaron Sharon )





The inaugural Olim Al Madim Fair took place in Jerusalem last week, where approximately 500 young men and women, between the ages of 16-22, who made Aliyah to Israel on their own, prepared for their upcoming enlistment in the IDF. The young Olim received valuable guidance and hands-on assistance with everything related to the army recruitment process at this unique and special event.

"Hundreds of young Olim who have made Aliyah from all over the world have come to this special fair to explore their IDF journey," said Noya Govrin, director of the Nefesh B’Nefesh Lone Soldiers Program.

4 View gallery Young IDF-bound Olim at the Olim Al Madim Fair in Jerusalem ( Photo: Yonit Schuller )

“There were representatives from Meitav [the IDF unit overseeing new recruits] and from various army divisions, in order to provide the participants with information and guidance in the most accessible way.”

"The fair was an opportunity to showcase the various units in the IDF," added Col. (Res.) Yaron Shavit, deputy chair of the Jewish Agency for Israel. "It's very exciting to see these young Olim embark on their new path in the IDF. These newcomers are not alone, we are all doing our utmost to ensure they will receive the best possible support.”

We visited the Olim Al Madim Fair at the Nefesh B'Nefesh Aliyah campus in Jerusalem and met with the young Olim who shared their immigration and acclimation experiences and their feelings about their upcoming enlistments. Watch the video coverage at the top of the page.

IDF service instead of working in hi-tech

Every year, thousands of young men and women make Aliyah and contribute to the country by fulfilling their mandatory army service. Many of them have come on their own, and as such are known throughout their service as “lone soldiers”. Unlike Israelis who prepare for their army service several years in advance and receive support and guidance from older siblings and extended family members, the army is a new and unfamiliar world for these soon-to-be lone soldiers.

4 View gallery ( Photo: Yonit Schuller )

For this exact reason, the Olim Al Madim Fair was created in order to provide the young Olim with information, guidance and resources ahead of their mandatory enlistment. The fair was organized by the Nefesh B'Nefesh Lone Soldiers Program in partnership with Wings, a joint program of the Jewish Agency for Israel, Merage Foundation Israel, the Aliyah and Integration Ministry and the IDF's Meitav unit.

"The young men and women who participated at the fair didn't grow up in Israel, and so they are not familiar with the IDF system, which is often complex, bureaucratic and detail-oriented," explained Govrin.

“Our primary goal is to accompany them every step of the way, and also to thank them for their dedication to the State of Israel. Making Aliyah during these challenging times cannot be taken for granted."

Govrin adds that not only 18-year-old Olim attended the fair, but also many over the age of 24, who are not obligated to enlist. “Regardless of their age, they still want to volunteer. These young Olim could work in hi-tech positions but instead are choosing to enlist in the IDF. When they put on their army uniform, they feel Israeli. It's a very meaningful moment for them.”

4 View gallery יריד "עולים על מדים", נועד להעניק למלש"בים הצעירים מידע, הכוונה וסיוע לקראת הגיוס. ( Photo: Yonit Schuller )

Aliyah and Integration Minister Ofir Sofer attended the event and met with the newcomers. He explained that since the beginning of the war, there has been an increase in the number of new Olim who want to enlist in the IDF.

"Since October 7, I have met several soldiers who recently made Aliyah on their own. Some at the ages of 14 and 16 as part of the Na'aleh program, and when the time came to join the army, they enlisted. There is no doubt that their dedication benefits us all. They came from far-off countries to move here and I shared with them that this will provide strength to the other soldiers they will serve with in their units and divisions."

'For better or worse, we want to live in Israel'

At the fair, we met young Olim who were excited about their upcoming enlistment and proud of their decision to make Aliyah, especially during this challenging period.

Julia Schafirowitz, 19, made Aliyah on her own from Brazil three years ago and is nearing the end of her high school final exams. She always dreamed of coming to Israel and enlisting in the army. "This is our country, we have no other home," she said excitedly. She came to the fair to learn about interesting roles in the army that might suit her. "I had some questions regarding my service options, which Meitav answered.”

4 View gallery ( Photo: Yonit Schuller )

Ruben Del Monte, 19, who immigrated three years ago on his own from Italy as part of the Na'aleh program, and is also finishing his high school exams, said he always dreamed of serving in a combat role. "I still don't know which exact unit I want to serve in, but it was important for me to come to this event and gather the relevant information."

During the fair, we encountered many new Olim who made Aliyah during the war. Yosef Zabzunov, 19, made Aliyah from Kazakhstan six months age and currently resides in the Jewish Agency’s Absorption Center in Karmiel. "It was important for me to make Aliyah and enlist. I love Israel. From what I've seen today, I'm most interested in joining combat engineering."

Vladislav (Vlad) Bernt also immigrated to Israel from Kazakhstan during the outbreak of the war, at the end of October, and also resides in the Jewish Agency’s Absorption Center in Karmiel. "I came despite the war because I have no other country. This is my nation. I want to live here, regardless of whether the situation is good or bad. I want to enlist in a combat unit, maybe in the Paratroopers. I want to protect the State of Israel and help its people. I think this is the best way for me to feel fulfilled.”

Nicole Hod-Stroh, CEO of the Merage Foundation Israel, expressed that "Jews worldwide understand now more than ever that we need to defend our country. They come to enlist and give the country their all and it's important for us to ensure they receive the best possible care, as many of them will want to make Aliyah later and stay in Israel to pursue their dreams."

Minister Hili Tropper, who also attended the event and met the young Olim, emphasized the significance of the day, saying "It's touching to see, that during the war, hundreds of young Olim from all over the world, have chosen to come to Israel and pursue a meaningful IDF service. This demonstrates great strength and a profound expression of solidarity."