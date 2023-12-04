Grandfather of twins who returned from Gaza tells of their experience in captivity

Three-year-old twins Emma and Yuli Cunio were separated from each other, and their parents, while they were held by Hamas in Gaza, their grandfather told Ynet on Sunday.

Ramos Aloni, the father of Daniel Aloni and Sharon Aloni Cunio, who were abducted together with their daughters by Hamas terrorists, shared some of the experiences his daughter, Sharon, and his twin granddaughters experienced in Gaza.

