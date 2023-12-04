Grandfather of twins who returned from Gaza tells of their experience in captivity

Three-year-old twins Emma and Yuli Cunio were separated from each other, and their parents, while they were held by Hamas in Gaza, their grandfather told Ynet on Sunday.
Following the return of several Israeli captives from the Gaza Strip, the horrors they endured in Hamas captivity are slowly being revealed.
Ramos Aloni, the father of Daniel Aloni and Sharon Aloni Cunio, who were abducted together with their daughters by Hamas terrorists, shared some of the experiences his daughter, Sharon, and his twin granddaughters experienced in Gaza.
"At a certain point, they [Hamas terrorists] took Yuli to a separate location away from the rest of her family. They separated the twins two days after they were kidnapped. Suddenly Sharon, their mother, heard crying and said: 'This is Yuli's cry!' And it really was Yuli. They met her when they moved from one hiding place to another. They had to speak only in whispers. They were allowed to either sit or stand up," the grandfather recounted.
Sharon, 34, who serves as the personal assistant to the head of the Ashkelon Regional Council, Gadi Yarkoni, returned from captivity last week after 52 days, together with her daughters. On October 7, she hosted her sister Daniel Aloni, and her daughter, Emilia, at her home in Kibbutz Nir Oz. Both of them were also kidnapped and released three days before Sharon and her daughters.
Sharon's husband and Emma and Yuli's father, David Cunio, remain in Gaza along with his brother, Ariel, and his wife, Arbel Yehud.