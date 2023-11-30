A letter to a hero... and a troubled nation

"Duty calls, and as an officer, it's my responsibility to answer." These poignant final words from the late Captain Benny Weiss lingered in the air as his father drove him to the base on the wretched morning of October 7. A respected platoon commander in the Armored Corps, Weiss tragically lost his life in the intense battles within the Gaza Strip.

The father of one of Weiss's comrades, a man deeply admired and cherished, brought forth a letter penned by his son. This letter perhaps best encapsulates the essence of Weiss's character and the profound, nearly suffocating void following his untimely demise. As Weiss's family and friends struggle to come to terms with the magnitude of their loss, the words within this letter offer a glimpse into the man he was.

"My son isn't one for words," the father began. As he read his son's letter, he found himself holding his breath, his eyes welling up with tears. The heartfelt words were penned just days after Idan had left the fraught battlegrounds of the Gaza Strip. He added, "This generation, which has paid such a steep price, will be the deciding factor in the rise or fall of the State of Israel."

The letter reads as follows - "Five minutes after the picture was taken, we crossed the fence and began our duties in the strip. We felt incredibly fortunate to have the opportunity to defend the country we love so much. We were in high spirits, especially Benny, and his enthusiasm radiated to the entire team. His smile never left his face from the moment he was told he was chosen to command our tank and thus defend our nation. My team consists of rookie commanders, not particularly operational, some of whom are really fighting the system to allow them to fight. After all, that's exactly why we enlisted.

We had a sense of security, even though we were fearful and unsure of what lay ahead. The moment we received the order to cross the border with our tanks, my mind was flooded with thoughts, primarily about the captives, some of whom are my friends. We had no phone at least a week before entering, we were not updated and I didn't know if our entry was harming the chances of bringing them back alive. It was clear to me that we were entering to save so many people, and also to create a peace in the area that I hope will last forever. I was there for a whole week without going out, I saw what we were doing there and I can say that it is going in a good direction and that the IDF's actions are shifting the pressure to Hamas, which will aid in releasing the captives.

This responsibility fell on my generation. There's no one I know who hasn't lost a friend. And usually, it's the funniest, happiest friend, the one everyone wants to be around. The best kid. It's the first time I understand the concept of 'God takes the finest among us'. I lost friends in that terrible Saturday and some of the captives are my friends that I'm anxious for their return. The death of October 7 hit very close friends but in a way it was distant.

On that day we got a mission - we're going deep. As deep as it gets. Until that Thursday we operated within a range of a few kilometers from the border. We received the mission and were happy. We understood that the IDF is advancing further towards the target and we also laughed that this is another progress towards home. Let's move on, finish and go home. We did a briefing and went out. Everything worked as it should. We advanced with the first tanks to protect the infantry. In the last plain, we reached a territory controlled from almost all directions. A built-up area full of buildings and full of places exposed to a strike.

We were in two tanks, and Benny directed me to a position he thought was the best for protecting the Nahal fighters as they crossed the dangerous area. We got into position. From inside the tank, we couldn't tell if all the infantry had crossed safely and if we could move forward. Benny realized he had to stick his head out of the tank hatch to see if all the infantry had passed and if we could leave the position.

The moment he looked out, everything changed. Our sense of security vanished in an instant. We were hit. It was the kind of hit you never think will happen to you. What were the odds? But it did. There was a massive explosion, followed by smoke, dust, and then silence. I tried to make contact, but received no response. I was sure I was alone, and based on what I knew, usually, a hit doesn't come alone. I drove the tank without knowing where to go, shouting at Benny to direct me. I moved away from the point and luckily spotted another tank and a safe place next to it.

I drove like crazy, and for the first time in my life, I understood what it was to be scared to death, like you're sure it's the end. On the way to the protected place, I realized that the loader and the gunner were alive. The gunner shouted on comms 'Commander wounded', and a minute later, I heard on the comms, 'Benny is dead,' but I already knew that. I saw him. We all knew there was nothing to save. He got hit a few centimeters from the head, and you can only imagine what it looked like, but no one dared to say the words 'Benny is dead' until I heard those words.

As soon as those words were spoken, it hit you like a shard to the heart. We continued to go through the motions and act according to accepted practice because there was no other choice, and thank God we were saved. We took Benny on a stretcher to the place where the doctor was (unfortunately, nothing could be done), and about 24 hours later, we returned back to Israel safe and sound. About. The soul is less. The ears are also less, but we'll handle that.

I didn't write this so people would marvel at my heroism. I had two goals. The first is to honor Benny Weiss, may his memory be a blessing. He was the calmest, most organized officer I was so happy to go into battle with. Watch over us from above, dear friend. I'm so sorry we couldn't save you.

The second is to warn the older generation. After all our generation has experienced and will continue to experience in war, this is a wake up call. We shall remain silent no longer. I won't allow a situation where my friends, including Benny, die in vain. If the division in the nation returns to what it was a few months ago, it will be, in my eyes and in the eyes of our entire generation, a pointless death.

Let us grow up in peace. Well, actually, you've already ruined that, but maybe the generation born now will be born into a country where it's possible to live. To buy a home, a country with equal rights and obligations, a country where it doesn't matter if you study both in central Israel or in periphery communities, because education is education. A country with good leadership that wants to create a better future here.

We fight like lions over there. All of us together, right, left, secular, religious, Christian, Druze, Bedouin. All of us together, and all this togetherness will not allow our country to be forsaken, leaving the responsibility to the next generation.

Dear leaders, events of the past shall not reoccur. You had your opportunity and you blew it. We won't abandon our country. We'll do everything we can to save it. It won't be easy, especially when it seems like you've tried your best to tear it apart. You've divided us, leaving us a wounded generation, but we're stronger and more united. We won't back down until we know we can trust someone to take care of us and our country.

I promise we'll build a society and a country that we deserve. Together, we'll ensure our children and grandchildren only argue about sports teams. Our generation has suffered and is still fighting to win. We can't let this happen to future generations. We'll do everything to make this a good place.