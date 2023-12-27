'This is where my daughter was burned to death': Parents of IDF lookouts killed on Oct. 7 visit scenes of horror

Eyal Eshel was shaken to see the room where his daughter Roni, along with more lookouts, was killed on October 7; 'We saw the stations where the girls sat in what was once their situation room, all burned to a crisp'

Eitan Glikman, Meir Turgeman|
PrintFind an error? Report us
Walking into the Nahal Oz situation room where IDF lookouts were huddled in when terrorists stormed in on October 7, reveals a surreal picture. Blackened walls, soot, dust, destruction. On Tuesday, parents of the lookouts who were slain on that Saturday arrived to see for themselves.
< Follow Ynetnews on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | TikTok >>
Read more:
"It's very hard to see for all of us," said Eyal Eshel, father of late Sergeant Roni Eshel, whose body was identified only a month later. "The girls were locked in here from 6:30 a.m. for over six hours, and no one came to their aid. It's incomprehensible."
2 View gallery
חמ"ל התצפיתניות השרוף בנחל עוזחמ"ל התצפיתניות השרוף בנחל עוז
The situation room in Nahal Oz
(Photo: Eyal Eshel)
The emotional visit, arranged by the IDF, saw distraught parents coming to grips with the horrors their daughters suffered. "Parents were crying," says Eshel. "We saw the stations where the girls sat. What was once a well-stocked and highly arranged situation room is all burned to a crisp. For hours their cries went unanswered. We lit candles in their memory."
Lior Glass, father of the slain lookout Yam Glass, said: "My stomach was churning. This is where my daughter was burned to death. We now see what we've only heard about up until now. It's moving and very sad."
2 View gallery
חמ"ל התצפיתניות השרוף בנחל עוזחמ"ל התצפיתניות השרוף בנחל עוז
Lighting a candle in Roni's memory
(Photo: Eyal Eshel)
Both Eshel and Glass, while mourning their daughters, also noticed what appears to be a string of overlooked perils and mistakes.
"We realized the communications room was locked," Eshel said. "Had it been open, our girls could have taken refuge there and possibly survived this attack. There was no proper shelter and no means to prevent a fire. Not even a fire extinguisher. They had no chance. They were deserted."
"I won't let this go," he said. "I'll keep digging, and those that should answer for what happened will. This is crying out for justice to be delivered. I'm learning new things about this all the time."
Comments
The commenter agrees to the privacy policy of Ynet News and agrees not to submit comments that violate the terms of use, including incitement, libel and expressions that exceed the accepted norms of freedom of speech.
""