3 generations of Nahal Brigade soldiers carry on family tradition

"I really loved my military service in the Nahal Brigade," Shlomo Bakish, 83, says with enthusiasm. "I must have been a good soldier because they wanted me to take the squad commanders' course. However, since I was part of a group from agricultural schools, I chose not to pursue the military path and instead continued with the group to Ein HaNatziv in the Beit She'an Valley." Shlomo remained in the reserves until he turned 50.

The family tradition didn't end there: Shlomo's son, Lt. Col. (Res.) Amir Bakish, joined the Nahal combat unit in 1988 and served for 14 years, ending his service as a deputy battalion commander. On October 7, he was called up through an emergency order, and since then he has been serving as Deputy Brigade Commander. "I have served over 200 days in the reserves," says Amir, a father of four who works as vice president of Engineering at Ampa Construction. "It's not easy, especially with the family and work commitments. But given the current situation in the country, I understood there was no choice, and I needed to be with the forces on the ground."

"The brigade is leading continuous and intense operations, doing an outstanding job. Reservists like me were essential to support and assist in any way possible," he adds.

The legacy continues with Jonathan, Amir's son. After watching his father serve in the reserves throughout October, Jonathan enlisted in the Nahal Brigade in November.

"I am very proud of Jonathan for joining the Nahal reconnaissance unit and glad he chose to follow the my father's and my footsteps as a soldier in the brigade," Amir shared. "Nevertheless, I am also very concerned about him going into combat in the southern or northern sectors. I am sure there will be a time when he faces combat on the ground. At least I can be close to him," he added.

After Jonathan successfully completed the challenging training course as a soldier, Amir joined him last week for part of the 25-mile beret march. On Thursday, during an emotional ceremony, Amir had the honor of presenting Jonathan with the green beret that he himself wore during his service.

Jonathan's grandfather, Shlomo, who was also present at the ceremony, struggled to contain his excitement. "It's a tremendous thrill and a great source of pride," he said. "I am confident that Jonathan will be an outstanding soldier, advancing and growing within the unit. May God watch over him and all IDF troops."

"I am happy and excited; for me, this is a milestone during this period," Jonathan said. "The motivation among all the fighters is very high. Our enlistment, which occurred during the war, heightened our desire to contribute as much as possible, and it's clearly evident in the field. We want to give our all. We are training now so that our efforts will pay off in the future."

Both Amir and Jonathan agree that the support they receive from home, led by family matriarch Adi, provides them with immense strength. "My wife is the true hero. I met her when I served as Deputy Battalion Commander, and she was an operations sergeant at the post on the Lebanese border. Today, she has managed the household with four children for nine months. Like me, she is excited and proud of Jonathan but also worries about both of us, as a mother and a wife."

"Mom is very happy that I am following in Dad's footsteps," Jonathan added. "Despite her concerns about my continued service, she gives me a lot of positive energy, and whenever things get tough, she immediately encourages me and gives me the strength to persevere."