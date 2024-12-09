These are the 4 IDF heroes killed in a building collapse in Lebanon

Major (Res.) Evgeny Zinershain , 43, from Zichron Ya'akov, who was killed on Sunday in a building collapse in southern Lebanon, was a devoted father of three. His widow, Alexandra, tearfully shared: "It’s incomprehensible. We had an amazing bond; he cared so much for me and the kids – they were truly his entire world. I’m an optical and physics engineer, and Evgeny was a computer science engineer. A friend introduced us during our studies at the Technion, and we built an incredible home together."

4 View gallery Major (Res.) Evgeny Zinershain ( Photo: IDF Spokesperson's Unit )

"Evgeny knew it was necessary to go to war; this was his third round," she added. "He went up with his battalion on October 7, then stayed in the reserves until February. After that, there was a second round, from summer to spring, and then the third round starting at Sukkot, which was supposed to end at the end of this month. He didn’t share much and didn’t want to tell us how dangerous it was. I always worried about him because, after all, this is Lebanon, and the war hasn’t truly ended."

Alexandra said that "I loved his smile so much; that’s how I fell in love with him. He was always proud of our family, deeply involved, and a truly brilliant person. He always said we must give everything for the country, leading from the front alongside the soldiers and commanders. He emphasized that this is our duty so that our children would also continue to serve meaningfully for the country he loved so much. It was important to him to keep contributing, performing significant and positive reserve duty. We were all so proud of him."

Alex Hassis, Zinershain’s cousin, shared their last exchange. "Yesterday morning, around 8:38 a.m., I texted him. He didn’t write much, only asked how the family was doing. Our world has collapsed. At the start of his service, when he enlisted, Evgeny wasn’t in the paratroopers. Later, he transferred and also attended the officers’ course. He was very proud of his long military service. He was supposed to be discharged at the end of this month, and now we’ve been struck by a terrible tragedy that no one can comprehend."

Master Sergeant (Res.) Binyamin Destaw Negose , 28, is the 17th casualty from Beit Shemesh since the war's onset. The municipality issued a statement of condolence: "The Beit Shemesh municipality mourns the loss of this dear family member and accompanies and embraces them during such difficult moments. Municipal teams will provide the family with all necessary support."

4 View gallery Master Sergeant (Res.) Binyamin Destaw Negose ( Photo: IDF Spokesperson's Unit )

Beit Shemesh Mayor Shmuel Greenberg came to comfort the family. "The tears have not yet dried from the loss of Staff Sergeant Zamir Burk, and this morning we woke to another loss – Master Sergeant Binyamin Destaw Negose. The heart aches, and words fail to express the magnitude of this loss. We will remember his bravery in protecting the people of Israel, forever," the mayor said. His funeral will take place today at 3:00 p.m. at Mount Herzl in Jerusalem.

Sergeant First Class (Res.) Erez Ben Efraim , 25, from Ramat Gan left behind parents and two brothers. Ramat Gan Mayor Carmel Shama-Hacohen eulogized him: "'I have no more words' is what I told the person who informed me this morning that the city had lost another gem in this war. Sergeant First Class Erez Ben Efraim, our hero, fell in battles in Lebanon. Erez, born and raised in Ramat Gan, graduated from Shimon Ben Zvi High School and worked as a programmer at 'Clal Insurance.' He served as a combat soldier in the paratroopers. Erez was the youngest son of Galit and Yaron, and brother to Ehud and Eyal."

4 View gallery Sergeant First Class (Res.) Erez Ben Efraim ( Photo: IDF Spokesperson's Unit )

"Beloved Erez was the most precious thing to his family," according to the mayor. "His family described him as a rare child, talented and handsome. It’s hard to put into words the talent, abilities and character Erez possessed. His family added that calling him 'the salt of the earth' doesn’t do him justice. All of Ramat Gan shares in the family’s immense grief, embracing and supporting them during this time."

The "Clal Insurance" workers’ union issued a statement following the death of Ben Efraim: "Dear employees, with deep sorrow and heavy hearts, we announce the devastating news of the loss of Erez Ben Efraim, who worked at the company and was a cherished colleague to all of us. Erez fell during an operational mission in southern Lebanon, fulfilling his role in protecting the nation’s security. Our hearts are with his family during these difficult times. We extend our deepest condolences and keep them in our thoughts and prayers."

Asaf Ben Shabbat, a coworker, shared that "Erez felt like the younger brother or child of everyone in the office. A creative, talented guy with a magnetic personality. Every time you passed by his desk, he’d ask how you were. Always happy to help—creative, funny, and kind. We missed him during his reserve duty and waited for his return. Now, we’ll miss him forever."

Rabbi Nitzan Berger, head of the Yeshivat AMIT Kfar Ganim , eulogized Capt. (res.) Sagi Ya’akov Rubinshtein : "Teachers and educators who taught Sagi were shocked by the heartbreaking news. Sagi had an enormous heart. Volunteering, helping others, and his care for people were at the center of his life. For years, he volunteered with sick children through 'Simcha LeYeled,' (Joy to a Child) always striving to give, contribute and bring light into the world through good deeds. Our hearts go out to his parents, Yoram and Dalia, and all who loved him. We will remember him and teach his kindness and contributions wherever he went."

4 View gallery Capt. (res.) Sagi Ya’akov Rubinshtein ( Photo: IDF Spokesperson's Unit )

Rabbi Yoel Manovich, head of the Golan Yeshiva, remembered his student: "Sagi – how hard it is to say this – was one of the sweetest and finest fruits of the hesder yeshivas. He deliberated on where to enlist but always said, 'Wherever I’m needed, I’ll go.' He had a mix of toughness and natural humility. He completed a commanders’ course, was offered officer training, but chose to return to participate in the yeshiva’s 'officer Torah learning' program to build himself spiritually before resuming command in the military. He returned to the battalion, served as a commander in the paratroopers, finished as a deputy company commander, and returned to further his Torah studies. Later, he married Tal, and together they built a sweet home filled with values and a sense of mission."

Rabbi Manovich concluded: "Sagi was a beacon of action and values. At every crossroads, he sought ways to contribute to the people of Israel –not for fame, but out of genuine responsibility. He was as strong as a cedar when heading into battle but as tender as a worm when studying Torah. That’s what made him not only an excellent fighter and commander but a truly exceptional person."

His parents, Dalia and Yoram Rubinshtein, wrote: "With great sorrow and grief, we announce the death of our son Sagi in battle in southern Lebanon." Rubinshtein also left behind a twin brother, Roi. Management at Laniado Hospital in Netanya, where Roi works as a nurse, expressed condolences for his profound loss.

Zohar Oberman, a friend from Kibbutz Lavi, spoke of Rubinstein: "Sagi was born in Petah Tikva but moved to Lavi after marrying Tal, a daughter of the kibbutz. A father of three, Sagi worked as a paramedic in Magen David Adom in the Galilee and as an informal education instructor in the kibbutz. Over the past year, he spent more than 200 days in reserve duty on the northern border and in Lebanon. He was a joyful, Zionist, patriotic, and value-driven man who loved the people and the country. He always answered the call, always first to contribute to the community and the nation."

Petah Tikva Mayor Rami Greenberg also mourned Rubinshtein, whose parents live in the Hadar Ganim neighborhood. He said, "Sagi joins the hundreds of heroes who gave their lives for us, for the security of the State of Israel. We share in the family’s overwhelming grief and will assist them however needed." Avishai Mizrahi, Rubinstein’s teacher in Petah Tikva, said: "What a light Sagi Rubinshtein was. A big heart, always ready, always extending a hand, first to help, always dependable, taking full responsibility and leading."

The Lower Galilee Regional Council announced it bows its head over Rubinstein’s death. His friend, Deputy Council Head Dudu Berger, eulogized: "Sagi, may his memory be blessed, was a quiet, modest, introverted, and humble man. Beloved by all, a man of kindness. Sagi volunteered in Magen David Adom’s emergency medical services in the Lower Galilee, saving many lives within the community and beyond. He always sought ways to help, support, and give to anyone in need."