Released Israeli hostage gets tattoo in memory of attack

in the music festival near Kibbutz Re’im on October 7 in the largest massacre in Israel’s history. Others were abducted by Hamas terrorists into Gaza, and only five of them were released, including

In a post Schem released on her Instagram account, she shows off the new tattoo she got after returning home, which reads: “We will dance again,” and the date of the attack, October 7, 2023.

"I’ll never forget the date, 7.10.23. The pain, the fear, the shocking sights, the friends who won't return, and those we must bring back. But we will win yet, we will dance again," the 21-year-old tattoo artist wrote in her post.

Only after she finished getting her tattoo did Schem realize that the date looked like the word “suffering” in Hebrew (sevel). Neither she nor the tattoo artists intended for it to come out that way.

