Israel celebrates Christmas: All the events from north to south

Christmas Eve falls on December 24, while the holiday itself is celebrated on December 25, when most Christian businesses close their doors. However, the holiday atmosphere begins early in December: Stores are filled with decorations, streets are lit up with impressive Christmas trees, and holiday markets come alive. Even if you don't make it to the markets and festivities until Christmas Eve, you can enjoy the magical atmosphere that will last until the end of the month, especially in the Galilee and in big cities, where the decorations and lights will continue to illuminate the streets.

These are some of the main Christmas events taking place across the country:

Christmas in Haifa

Tarshiha

The picturesque town hosts the Christival – a colorful Christmas festival with traditional food stalls, shows, plays and activities for the whole family. The town’s streets are decorated with sparkling lights, and a giant Christmas tree is set up in the church square.

When? December 15-17, 4 p.m.-11 p.m. Additional information: Shuttles available from Ha-Shalom Square. Admission is free.

Mi'ilya

The magical village of Mi'ilya hosts the Christmas Run every year. The entire village is filled with a holiday atmosphere including spectacular lights and decorated trees. The race is held at three distances: 2 km, 5 km and 10 km, and is suitable for families and individuals.

When? Dates vary throughout December. Additional information: Some runners come dressed as Santa Claus, which adds color and a unique experience.

Fassuta

Fassuta hosts a unique Christmas festival with a colorful market, street performances, exhibitions and performances for children. The events also include a street carnival and traditional music performances.

When: December 28-30, 4:00 p.m.-10:30 p.m. Additional information: Free admission.

Nof HaGalil

Zim Urban Center: A huge Christmas fair at the Zim Urban Center, covering approximately 1,000 square meters. The fair includes booths, decorated Christmas trees, spectacular lighting, and activities for the whole family. When? Until January 31, 2025, 10:00 a.m.-10:00 p.m. Additional information: 29 Ma'ale Yitzhak Boulevard. Admission is free.

5 View gallery Christmas in Nof HaGalil ( Photo: Courtesy of Zim Urban )

Eilabun

Christmas Market: Near the Catholic Church in Eilabun, a traditional Christmas market is held with stalls, live performances, and a large Christmas tree in the center. The atmosphere is rustic and warm, providing an authentic experience for every visitor.

When? December 15-17, 5:00 p.m.-10:00 p.m. Additional information: Free admission.

Nazareth

The city where Jesus grew up is preparing for the biggest event of the year - Christmas. The city has the largest concentration of Christians among Israeli cities, so the celebrations and Christmas markets are also among the most well-attended. These are the centers of the celebrations:

Ha-Ma'ayan (Spring) Square: A central square that serves as a departure point for guided Christmas tours and a focal point for the holiday atmosphere.

Tallest Christmas tree in the Middle East: A must-visit is Church Square, where the famous Christmas tree is placed, and then continue exploring the alleys of Nazareth's market.

Golden Crown Hotel: Hosts a particularly colorful Christmas market every year – a recommended experience for families.

5 View gallery Celebrating Christmas near the Greek Orthodox Church of the Annunciation in Nazareth ( Photo: Shutterstock )

Special events

Christmas Boutique at the Ramada Olivie Hotel: Festive activities for the whole family, including soap making workshops, a collage workshop, face painting, balloon shows with a clown, and a corner to meet with Santa Claus. When? December 18-22, 4:00 p.m.-9:00 p.m..

Christmas Concert at the Anglican Church: A performance by soprano Nour Darwish, accompanied by a polyphonic ensemble. The concert will include liturgical pieces, Arabic classics and Christmas carols in special arrangements. When? December 22, 8:30 p.m.

Culinary Tours in Nazareth: Unique tours offering about six tastings of fine local food. When? 9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. (not on Tuesdays). Cost: Starting at 190 shekels per participant.

Nazareth promises a magical Christmas atmosphere with a spectacular combination of tradition, art and cuisine. It is recommended to plan a full day to explore the markets, participate in events and enjoy the magic of Christmas in the historic city.

Acre

Hanukkah Christmas at the Knights' Hall: A combined Hanukkah and Christmas event with craft stalls, decorations, hot drinks and traditional delicacies.

When? December 20-22, 5:00 p.m. -11:30 p.m.. Additional information: Paid admission 20 shekels.

Haifa

The Holiday of Holidays Festival: The main event of the Christmas celebrations in Haifa, initiated by Beit HaGefen and the Haifa Municipality, offers a variety of shows, tours and attractions in the spirit of celebrating the city's multiculturalism. The festival marks the holidays of Hanukkah, Christmas and Ramadan, and showcases Haifa's rich cultural life and heritage.

When? December 17-29, 11:00 a.m.-9: p.m. Where? Beit HaGefen and throughout the German Colony. Additional information: Most shows cost 30 shekels, family events are free.

5 View gallery Christmas in Haifa ( Photo: Nir Belzitzky, Haifa Municipality Spokesperson )

Christmas Tours for Families: An experiential tour for the whole family with stops at decorated residences, festive lights and surprises such as a visit to Haifa's Santa Claus.

When? December 19, 26 and January 2, at 4:30 p.m. and 5:00 p.m. Where? Departs from Beit HaGefen. Price: 90 shekels per child, 70 shekels per adult, or a family ticket (2 adults and 2 children) for 280 shekels.

'The Market Awakens' - Art and Local Tastings: A cultural culinary tour in the Wadi Nisnas neighborhood, combining local eateries with fascinating works of art. When? December 20, 27 and January 3, at 8:00 a.m. and 9:00 a.m. Price: 150 shekels.

Shows and concerts

"Angels on Mount Carmel" : A performance by the Mateh Asher Choir accompanied by string instruments and bells. When? December 19, 6:30 p.m.. Where? Ein Dor Church.

"There Will Be Light" : A concert by the Udiana Choir with 20 singers. When? December 20, 12:00. Where? Beit HaChesed Church.

Traditional Christmas Parade: A colorful and joyful procession. When? December 21, 2:30 p.m.

Festive Christmas Concert: Performance at the Haifa Auditorium. When? December 21, 8:30 p.m.

Christmas Baroque Celebration: A festive performance of baroque works. When? December 24, 8:00 p.m.. Where? Haifa Auditorium.

"Santa's House": Meeting with Santa Claus in his magical home on 6 Hadad Street, Haifa. When? December 21 and December 28, 11:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m..

City tours: The Haifa Tourism Association offers a variety of walking tours: in the German Colony, the Lower City and Wadi Nisnas, alongside historical tours and extrasensory performances with sensory artist Yoni Aladini. Additional information: Full details on the association's website.

Neve Shalom

Experiential Christmas Market: The Coexistence Village hosts a fair with colorful stalls, delicacies from Arab cuisine, children's shows and a meeting with Santa Claus.

When? December 15-18, 5:00 p.m.-10:00 p.m. Additional information: Free admission.

Jerusalem

Christmas in Jerusalem is an exciting experience that is reminiscent of the Christmas atmosphere abroad. Between the decorated alleys of the Old City, festive tours and fine cuisine, shows and fairs, Jerusalem is filled with lights and holiday joy. Here are the focal points of the celebrations:

Winter Dreams at the Botanical Garden, light sculpture exhibition





Midnight Mass at the Church of the Holy Sepulchre: This is one of the most moving moments during Christmas in Jerusalem. Considered one of the holiest places in Christianity, the church is filled with worshippers from all over the world who celebrate the birth of Jesus at the place where he is believed to have been crucified and buried. It is a powerful event that combines faith, history and spirituality.

Christmas Market at the New Gate : A traditional market offering colorful stalls with gifts, souvenirs and Christmas-themed food. Along the street you will also find large snow globes and other attractions for families. When? December 15-25, 5:00 p.m.-9:30 p.m.

Special events

Winter Dreams at the Botanical Garden : The world's largest light sculpture exhibition is coming to the Botanical Garden in Jerusalem after a world tour in cities such as New York and Mexico City. Among the impressive displays: dragon sculptures, unicorns, golden carriages and a tree of love. Alongside the displays, there will be a winter market with dishes by leading Israeli chefs such as Omer Miller and Avi Biton. When? Until February 1, 2025, 5 p.m.-10 p.m.. Additional information: Tickets starting at 89 shekels; family ticket (for 4 people or more) 89 shekels per person.

5 View gallery Liturgical Festival at the YMCA in jJerusalem ( Photo: Courtesy of the Jerusalem YMCA )

The 6th Liturgical Festival at the YMCA Complex : A musical celebration with liturgical concerts, original productions, and an exhibition in collaboration with Bezalel Academy of Art and Design. The festival also includes a colorful Christmas market with mulled wine, holiday decorations and performances open to the public. When? December 20-24. Additional information: Unique bell performances take place in the YMCA's mythical bell tower.

Holiday Tour of the Old City: A combined tour for Hanukkah and Christmas. The route passes by the Jaffa Gate, the Church of Christ, the Maronite Monastery and the Jewish Quarter, which is illuminated with menorahs. At the end of the tour, you will enjoy a view of the Western Wall and visit the New Gate complex. When? Throughout December.

Culinary Tours with Yallabasta: Unique tours of the Christian Quarter with tastings of traditional Arab food, stories about Christmas, and visits to local shops. When? 9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. (not on Sundays). Cost: Starting at 190 shekels per participant, including upgrades for an additional fee.

Tel Aviv-Yafo

Jaffa is filled with lights and a festive atmosphere for Hanukkah and Christmas with plenty of activities, shows and workshops that combine cultures and traditions. Among the main attractions: a festive Christmas market at the flea market; a spectacular 15-meter-high Christmas tree in Clock Square ; magical installations such as a giant Hanukkah menorah and illuminated spinning tops on the streets of Jaffa.

Guided tours of Old Jaffa and Jaffa Port; creative and playful workshops for the whole family at Jaffa Port. When? December 15, 2024 - January 19, 2025. Where? Throughout Jaffa – Flea Market, Clock Square, Jaffa Port and more.

Additional information: Some events are free, selected workshops and activities cost 20 shekels-45 shekels.

5 View gallery Christmas in Jaffa ( Photo: Guy Yehieli )

Interactive snow globes : Four transparent, illuminated globes with sculptures of Christmas symbols will be placed in the plaza of the Setai Hotel in Jaffa. At the touch of a button, an artificial snowflake effect will be activated – a special experience for the whole family. When? Until January 5, 2025. Additional information: Free admission.

The Beer Bazaar at Jaffa Port: Activities for the whole family will take place at the Beer Bazaar center, including creative workshops, children's shows and games, along with a meeting with Santa Claus. When? December 15-22, 2024, 4:00 p.m. -8:00 p.m.. Additional information: Free admission with advance registration.

Santa's Workshop at Amiad Center: Amiad Center will open for unique activities, with candy and cocktail-making workshops for children. When? December 23-26, 2024. Cost: 40 shekels.

Family Saturdays at Warehouse 2 : Family Saturdays will be held at Jaffa Port with experiential activities in the spirit of Christmas: craft workshops, holiday decorations, and more. When? From Hanukkah to Christmas. Additional information: Some of the activities have fees.

Christmas in Neve Sha'anan: In the Neve Sha'anan neighborhood, known for its cosmopolitan community, colorful Christmas ceremonies are held in small churches in the area. When? December 28, 11:00 a.m.. Cost: 65 shekels.

Timna Park

The South has also joined the Christmas celebrations in recent years, and Timna Park offers a unique desert experience with a Christmas fair in a holiday atmosphere. The fair is suitable for the whole family and takes place in the local amphitheater next to the park's lake. On the agenda: stalls in the holiday spirit - displaying local art and a variety of festive foods; a spectacular fir tree - beautifully decorated and illuminating the area; unique light displays - including a reindeer sleigh and Santa Claus figures; circus shows and attractions for children - a breathtaking acrobatic circus show and a band.