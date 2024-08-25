Public joins search to find lost wedding ring of fallen soldier

A dedicated group of volunteers armed with metal detectors has been meticulously combing the sands of Delilah Beach in Ashkelon. Their mission? To recover the cherished wedding ring once worn by the fallen soldier Itay Moreno. The ring was lost when it fell off his wife's neckless when she was at the beach and finally found on Sunday.

