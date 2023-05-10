An Israeli man among 4 dead in Tunisia Synagogue attack

Panic at El Ghriba synagogue in Djerba, Tunisia as gunshots ring outside

An Israeli man and his cousin were among the four reported dead in an attack on a synagogue on the Tunisian island of Djerba on Tuesday, during celebrations of a Jewish festival at the ancient site there. At least 10 others were injured

3 View gallery Worshipers under siege during an attack on a synagogue in Djerba

The Israeli who resided in Tunis and his cousin from France were among the hundreds of Jewish and Israeli worshipers who attended the Lag BaOmer festivities at the 2,500-year-old synagogue. After remaining under siege inside for hours, the worshipers were removed under heavy security and returned to their homes and hotels. Itamar Eichner

According to the Tunisian Interior Ministry, A naval guard shot and killed two security officers and two civilians, as he tried to reach the synagogue.

The attack occurred during an annual pilgrimage to Djerba, attended by Jews from all over the world. The assailant fired indiscriminately at security units located near the synagogue, killing the two visitors and injuring five of them before being killed.

The local media channel Alhurra reported that shots were fired toward "a holy Jewish site in Djerba." In their report, they said that security forces surrounded the synagogue and placed the hundreds of worshippers inside, under lockdown as gunshots rang outside and Helicopters were seen flying above.

3 View gallery Under lockdown at Djerba synagogue during an attack

The Foreign Ministry contacted Israelis who were in the area and received real-time reports from them. Among the people who were trapped in the synagogue was former MK Yomtob Kalfon

"We heard gunshots from outside the synagogue compound. We do not know exactly what happened there - there are several different versions, but we are all fine, thank God. We prayed Arvit while we were not allowed to go outside," he told Ynet.

3 View gallery Worshipers under lockdown in a Djerba synagogue during an attack

Authorities did not identify a motive for the attack but Islamist militants have previously targeted the pilgrimage in Djerba and have staged other attacks in the country.

Tunisia's last significant attack was a blast targeting police outside the U.S. embassy in 2020 that killed one officer. Two suicide blasts targeted police outside the French embassy in 2019, also killing one officer.

Islamist militants killed scores of tourists in two separate attacks at a beach resort and a Tunis museum in 2015.

The annual pilgrimage to Africa's oldest synagogue regularly draws hundreds of Jews from Europe and Israel to Djerba, a holiday destination off the coast of southern Tunisia, 500 km (300 miles) from the capital Tunis.