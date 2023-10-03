Khamenei says normalising ties with Israel is 'betting on a losing horse' - state media

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said that countries seeking to normalize relations with Israel "are betting on a losing horse", state media reported on Tuesday. "The definite position of the Islamic Republic is that countries that make the gamble of normalization with Israel will lose. They are betting on a losing horse," Khamenei said.

