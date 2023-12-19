On leave from war, reservists saves family in West Bank terror attack

on Monday thwarted a more severe outcome by firing back at the terrorists. Yishai, who was driving the car, managed to repel the terrorists when they began shooting, thus protecting his infant son and his 27-year-old wife, a young mother who, while slightly injured in the initial gunfire, emerged from the incident in stable condition.

on Monday thwarted a more severe outcome by firing back at the terrorists. Yishai, who was driving the car, managed to repel the terrorists when they began shooting, thus protecting his infant son and his 27-year-old wife, a young mother who, while slightly injured in the initial gunfire, emerged from the incident in stable condition.

The terrorists, who remain at large, were forced to flee the scene of the attack, but not before firing at least ten shots, likely targeting other vehicles as well, before heading towards the West Bank city of Birzeit.

The terrorists, who remain at large, were forced to flee the scene of the attack, but not before firing at least ten shots, likely targeting other vehicles as well, before heading towards the West Bank city of Birzeit.

The terrorists, who remain at large, were forced to flee the scene of the attack, but not before firing at least ten shots, likely targeting other vehicles as well, before heading towards the West Bank city of Birzeit.

The IDF has launched a manhunt, setting up roadblocks and conducting searches in the area. In images from the targeted car, shattered windows can be seen, suggesting that the driver fired shots toward the terrorists, possibly in self-defense.

The IDF has launched a manhunt, setting up roadblocks and conducting searches in the area. In images from the targeted car, shattered windows can be seen, suggesting that the driver fired shots toward the terrorists, possibly in self-defense.

The IDF has launched a manhunt, setting up roadblocks and conducting searches in the area. In images from the targeted car, shattered windows can be seen, suggesting that the driver fired shots toward the terrorists, possibly in self-defense.