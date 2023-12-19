On leave from war, reservists saves family in West Bank terror attack

When Yishai's car comes under attack he fires back at assailants who ultimately flea the scene and remain at large; says he wanted to make sure he killed them but chose to first protect his family

Elisha Ben Kimon|
PrintFind an error? Report us
Related Topics
Terror attack
Swords of Iron
West Bank
IDF
Israel
Terror
The father of the family involved in the West Bank terror attack on Monday thwarted a more severe outcome by firing back at the terrorists. Yishai, who was driving the car, managed to repel the terrorists when they began shooting, thus protecting his infant son and his 27-year-old wife, a young mother who, while slightly injured in the initial gunfire, emerged from the incident in stable condition.
<< Follow Ynetnews on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | TikTok >>
Read more:
The terrorists, who remain at large, were forced to flee the scene of the attack, but not before firing at least ten shots, likely targeting other vehicles as well, before heading towards the West Bank city of Birzeit.
1 View gallery
חצי חצי ישי אבא תינוק עדן יוסף בן זוג מנע המשך פיגוע ביצע ירי לעבר מחבל פיגוע ירי יריות בנימין שטחים התנחלות מתנחלים התנחלויות אוטו כלי רכב מכונית אישה בת 27 פצועה נפצעה מחבל כביש 465 חוצה חצי חצי ישי אבא תינוק עדן יוסף בן זוג מנע המשך פיגוע ביצע ירי לעבר מחבל פיגוע ירי יריות בנימין שטחים התנחלות מתנחלים התנחלויות אוטו כלי רכב מכונית אישה בת 27 פצועה נפצעה מחבל כביש 465 חוצה
The car of the family after the terror attack and Yishai with his son
The IDF has launched a manhunt, setting up roadblocks and conducting searches in the area. In images from the targeted car, shattered windows can be seen, suggesting that the driver fired shots toward the terrorists, possibly in self-defense.
"We passed through Atarot, and trucks were causing a traffic jam. Suddenly, my wife tells me, 'They're shooting at us,' Yishai, on leave from the fighting in Gaza said. "A car overtook us, pulled from the left, and someone with a long weapon shot at me. I returned fire from the driver's seat. My baby was in the back, my wife was covered in blood. I wanted to make sure I killed the terrorist but it was more crucial to safeguard my child's life in the car," he said.
"We're not like them; they are willing to endanger their own citizens," Yishai added. "Every bullet fired at the infant's stroller pierced through. My brave wife stopped the bullets from hitting my son. I've been on reserve duty since October 7, and I'll return when possible. Let us finish the job, without releasing more terrorists, not just in Gaza but also in the West Bank."
Comments
The commenter agrees to the privacy policy of Ynet News and agrees not to submit comments that violate the terms of use, including incitement, libel and expressions that exceed the accepted norms of freedom of speech.
""