On leave from war, reservists saves family in West Bank terror attack

The father of the family involved in the West Bank terror attack on Monday thwarted a more severe outcome by firing back at the terrorists. Yishai, who was driving the car, managed to repel the terrorists when they began shooting, thus protecting his infant son and his 27-year-old wife, a young mother who, while slightly injured in the initial gunfire, emerged from the incident in stable condition.
The terrorists, who remain at large, were forced to flee the scene of the attack, but not before firing at least ten shots, likely targeting other vehicles as well, before heading towards the West Bank city of Birzeit.
The IDF has launched a manhunt, setting up roadblocks and conducting searches in the area. In images from the targeted car, shattered windows can be seen, suggesting that the driver fired shots toward the terrorists, possibly in self-defense.
"We passed through Atarot, and trucks were causing a traffic jam. Suddenly, my wife tells me, 'They're shooting at us,' Yishai, on leave from the fighting in Gaza said. "A car overtook us, pulled from the left, and someone with a long weapon shot at me. I returned fire from the driver's seat. My baby was in the back, my wife was covered in blood. I wanted to make sure I killed the terrorist but it was more crucial to safeguard my child's life in the car," he said.
"We're not like them; they are willing to endanger their own citizens," Yishai added. "Every bullet fired at the infant's stroller pierced through. My brave wife stopped the bullets from hitting my son. I've been on reserve duty since October 7, and I'll return when possible. Let us finish the job, without releasing more terrorists, not just in Gaza but also in the West Bank."