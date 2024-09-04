IDF exposes Hamas-Islamic Jihad rift over failed rocket strikes

Secret Hamas document, leaked by IDF, uncovers internal dispute between terror groups after misfired rockets injured Gaza civilians in 2022; 'If 1,000 killed by our own fire, it’s the price of war,' says Islamic Jihad commander

Einav Halabi|
PrintFind an error? Report us
Related Topics
Hamas
Gaza
Rocket
Islamic Jihad
IDF Arabic spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Avichay Adraee revealed on Wednesday a classified Hamas document, detailing a meeting between the terror group’s leaders and Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) officials concerning failed rocket launches.
According to Adraee, the document outlines an August 2022 meeting following Israel's Operation Breaking Dawn, in which a senior Hamas leader named Ahmad met with Akrim al-Ajouri, a PIJ military commander.
1 View gallery
שיגור כושל של הג'יהאד האיסלאמי. ישראל סיפקה הוכחות שהוביל להרג הילדים בג'באליהשיגור כושל של הג'יהאד האיסלאמי. ישראל סיפקה הוכחות שהוביל להרג הילדים בג'באליה
(Photo: AP)
During the meeting, tensions flared over PIJ's misfired rockets that injured Gaza civilians. Al-Ajouri defended the group against criticism, reportedly saying, “If 1,000 are killed by our own fire, it’s the price of war.”
The document highlights ongoing friction between Hamas and PIJ, with al-Ajouri accusing Hamas of embarrassing his group in front of Egypt and criticizing PIJ's failed rocket launches without evidence.
<< Follow Ynetnews on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram >>
Comments
The commenter agrees to the privacy policy of Ynet News and agrees not to submit comments that violate the terms of use, including incitement, libel and expressions that exceed the accepted norms of freedom of speech.
""