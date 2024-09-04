IDF exposes Hamas-Islamic Jihad rift over failed rocket strikes

IDF Arabic spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Avichay Adraee revealed on Wednesday a classified Hamas document, detailing a meeting between the terror group’s leaders and Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) officials concerning failed rocket launches.
According to Adraee, the document outlines an August 2022 meeting following Israel's Operation Breaking Dawn, in which a senior Hamas leader named Ahmad met with Akrim al-Ajouri, a PIJ military commander.
During the meeting, tensions flared over PIJ's misfired rockets that injured Gaza civilians. Al-Ajouri defended the group against criticism, reportedly saying, “If 1,000 are killed by our own fire, it’s the price of war.”
The document highlights ongoing friction between Hamas and PIJ, with al-Ajouri accusing Hamas of embarrassing his group in front of Egypt and criticizing PIJ's failed rocket launches without evidence.