Video shows capture of three hostages during October 7 massacre





Abduction of Israelis during Hamas massacre





A video clip showing the abduction of three Israeli hostages during the Hamas atrocities on October 7 was released on Monday it was compiled by images taken by the terrorists during their massacre, which resulted in the murder of 1,500 Israelis.

The edited 2-minute clip was made public at the request of the families. It first shows the time in the shelter while the Hamas atrocities were unfolding, then it showed the capture of those who survived the terrorist's onslaught on those there and in the third part it shows the three hostages being taken into Gaza.

4 View gallery The Abduction of Hirsh Goldberg-polin, Or Levy and Eliya Cohen

In the clip the terrorists can be heard saying "These are the dogs," and "Al-Qassam has taken them" as the terrorists take selfies with their captives. One is manhandled and told "You dog, with blond hair," as they are informed they are being taken to Gaza

Sigi Cohen, whose son Eliya is seen on the clip said the families wanted to show the cruelty of the Hamas terrorists to show the world what the hostages have been enduring since October 7 and "how inhuman they are. At first my son was in the shelter, naively waiting to be rescued when a grenade is thrown in. You can see the glee of the terrorists as they lead them away. Eliya is so terrified and cannot understand what is happening around him," she said.

The distraught mother said she herself only saw the video 110 days after her son was abducted. before that they saw photographs of him in a Gaza hospital. "We knew he was wounded, his partner Ziv who survived, told us."

She said she is enraged that the families were forced to make these images public. "it is an invasion of their privacy but we feel we must constantly explain and show why it is imperative that the hostages are returned home," she said.

John Polin, whose son Hirsh is seen in the disturbing video said he only saw the clip last week and his wife Rachel has not been able even now to watch it. |We think this is so important to show what they have endured after being held for 262 days. we must remind the world that these are real people. This is my son! we speak of the hostages as if they are an idea but they are real people with dreams and families and loved ones who are waiting for them."

He said although Hirsh is in his family's mind 24/7, that is not the case for the world. "If this clip can awaken decision-makers here and abroad, we are for it."

Or Levy's brother Michael agreed and said he felt the Israeli public and the decision makers must be reminded of the plight of the hostages. "For some reason, the attention has gone elsewhere," he said. "They are talking about politics and everything other than the need to bring the hostages home, now. This clip is another spotlight on the cruelty and suffering on that day and how the hostages have been suffering every day since."

Hirsh Goldberg-polin attended the Nova music festival with his good friend Aner Shapira and the two sought shelter together when the massacre began. Aner was murdered there and Hirsh lost his arm in the attack.

4 View gallery The Abduction of Hirsh Goldberg-polin, Or Levy and Eliya Cohen

The first sign of life from Hirsh was received on April 24, when Hamas posted a video showing him speaking to the camera and asking his family to fight for his release.

"Mom, Dad, Libi and Orli, I love you very much and miss you terribly. I think about you every day I am here. I know you are doing everything you can to get me home as soon as possible. I need you to stay strong for me and keep fighting until I and all the other captives return home safely. I hope and expect to be with you soon, once this madness is over. I may no longer have peace, but I hope that at least I have brought you some joy this holiday," Goldberg-Polin says in the video.

Hamas releases video of Hirsh Goldberg-Polin

He also appealed to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. "You should be ashamed that we have been here for almost 200 days and all of the IDF's rescue attempts have failed," he said.

Rachel, Hirshe's mother who has been traveling the world and meeting with leaders to urge for the release of her son and the other hostages, was named one of 2024's most influential people in Time Magazine's annual list.

Rachel Goldberg-Polin mother of Hirsh held hostage in Gaza ( Lior sharon )





Or Levy arrived at Nova just minutes before the Hamas massacre began. He and his wife Einav entered the shelter as the rocket fire landed around them. Einav was murdered by the terrorists and Or was abducted. Their son Almog, will be three on Tuesday. He has lost his mother and his father is still held hostage.

4 View gallery The Abduction of Hirsh Goldberg-polin, Or Levy and Eliya Cohen

Eliya Cohen came to the festival with his partner Ziv Avud, her nephew Amit and Amit's partner Karin Schwartzman. They four entered the shelter to escape the rockets and Amit and Karin were both murdered there. Eliya was captured by the terrorists and Ziv, who was buried under the bodies of those murdered, survived.

4 View gallery The Abduction of Hirsh Goldberg-polin, Or Levy and Eliya Cohen

Every passing day is a risk to the life of the hostages and could prevent their return," The forum of families said." After nine months of fighting and amid recent operational successes, it is clear to all that the return of all 120 remaining hostages would only be reached in a negotiated agreement. A deal must be approved and carried out to return the hostages home, to bury those killed and to rehabilitate those living."