German priest told to remove cross on visit to the Western Wall





Priest asked to remove his cross at Western Wall ( מתוך טוויטר )

A German priest was instructed to remove his cross when he escorted a minister in visiting the Western Wall on Wednesday. He was also accused of committing a provocation by a local guide. "Sad to see how the climate in this wonderful city is changing for the worse under the new government," Nikodemus Schnable said in a tweet. A video clip of the incident was posted on social media causing untold harm to Israel in Germany and across the Christian world.

<< Follow Ynetnews on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | TikTok >>

More stories:

Schnabel, a high-ranking member of the Benedictine Order serving in Jerusalem, escorted German Education Minister Bettina Stark-Watzinger, on her visit to the holy Jewish site when he was approached by a guide and told he must remove his cross which she saw as a provocation, despite his explanation that he was a man of the Church. The guide claimed the all visitors to the Western Wall are asked to do the same.

2 View gallery Preist told to remove his cross during a visit to the Western Wall ( Photo: Twitter )

Schnable voiced his shock at the request. "You do not respect me and deprive me of my human rights," he said. The visiting minister was also dismayed, and an official complaint was lodged with the Foreign Ministry which was quick to demand explanations from the Western Wall Heritage Foundation, which employs the guard.

Officials in the foundation said there was no new law or regulation but that requests were made when crosses were large in size and clearly displayed out of respect to the Jewish worshippers. They claimed Jews wearing a clearly visible Star of David are also asked the same when they enter Temple Mount and that no Jews would enter a church with Tefillin. They added that perhaps the guide had failed to communicate well in English and that the German delegation had completed its tour without the cross being removed, as was suggested.





"Unfortunately, we are seeing too many incidents that causer the appearance that there is hostility towards Christianity and Christians and that is harmful to Israel's reputation and must stop," an unnamed official in Jerusalem said

2 View gallery Jewish man caught on camera vandalizing a Jerusalem church

Germany's consulate in Ramallah expressed solidarity with the priest. "We share his concern about the limitations placed on the space of some faiths in Jerusalem. Mutual respect and tolerance are the sources of the holy city's unique character."

Schnabel who served at the head of the Dormition Abbey in Jerusalem and was an adviser to the German Foreign Ministry, has been leading a campaign in Germany and in among Christians in the world to inform them of the difficult situations Christians in Israel are in and the growing number of incidents of abuse and attack – including being spat on – that they endure.