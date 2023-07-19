Israel denies report Biden tells PM to stop judicial overhaul legislation

The head of the National Security Council Tzachi Hanegbi on Wednesday denied reports in the New York Times, that U.S. President Joe Biden told Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to stop the rushed legislation of his judicial reform, during their phone call on Monday. "The words reported in the New York Times and attributed to the president were not said on the call," Hanegbi said adding that Netanyahu told Biden that the current reasonability bill will be passed next week.
"The conversation between the president and the prime minister was as described by both sides, warm and constructive," Hanegi said. " The prime minister briefed the president about the current legislation being completed and said that during the Knesset's summer recess, he will work to secure broad public support for the rest of the legislative processes."
According to a report by Tom Freidman in the New York Times published late on Tuesday, Biden called him to a meeting soon after he hosted President Issac Herzog in the White House and told him that he had told Netanyahu to stop his legislative push.
Freidman said the president warned that the special relations between the two countries may suffer irreparable damage. Friedman also said Biden may be the last pro-Israel Democratic president and that his comments to Netanyahu were made out of concern for the country.