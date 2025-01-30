Agam has arrived on Israeli soil; Preparation for the release of Arbel and Gadi in Khan Yunis | Live broadcast





Watch Ynetnews and ILTV special broadcast





Islamic Jihad vehicles reportedlyare on their way to the meeting point with the Red Cross in Khan Younis, where the kidnapped Gadi Mozes and Arbel Yehuud are expected to be handed over. At the site, near the home of former Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar, many Jihad and Hamas terrorists have gathered.

6 View gallery Stage is set in Khan Younis for the return of Arbel Yehoud and Gadi Mozes

Agam Berger emerges from an Islamic Jihad vehicle on her feet and mounts a stage in Jabaliya after Red Cross vehicles arrive at the collection point. Following the handover she was taken to IDF troops near the Gaza border; shortly after, the IDF and Shin Bet confirmed that she had arrived on Israeli soil.

6 View gallery Agam Berger during handover ( Photo: Dawoud Abu Alkasv/Reuters )

Following her release, the Prime MInister's Office releases a statement on the freeing of Agam Berger: "The Government of Israel embraces IDF soldier Agam Berger. Her family has been updated by the responsible authorities that she is with our forces. The Government, together with all of the security officials, will accompany her and her family. The Government of Israel is committed to returning all of the hostages and the missing. "And I will return the captivity of My people Israel." (Amos 9:14).

6 View gallery The IDF field observers freed last week watch the release of Agam Berger ( Photo: IDF Spokesperson's Unit )

Dozens of Agam's friends and family members gathered in her apartment building in Holon Thursday morning to watch the release; they read a chapter of Psalms and took out a Torah scroll. "I didn't sleep all night," her friend said. Later, Agam was seen emerging from the rubble of houses in Jabaliya, and her friends shouted: "This is it - this is happening." Her friends added: "Our champion. She looks fine. This is her - this is exactly her. Our heroine, our fighter, we are so proud of her."

Agam Berger's family and friends gather at her apartment in Holon to watch the release ( Video: Ido Erez )





Earlier, Islamic Jihad organization released a short video of Gadi Mozes and Arbel Yehoud, two of the Israeli hostages expected to be released, in which they embrace prior to their release from captivity. The exact date of the recording is unclear, but the organization noted that it was filmed "during the final procedures for their handover."

6 View gallery Transfer of hostage Agam Berger to the Red Cross





6 View gallery Red Cross arrives at collection point for Agam Berger in Jabaliya

Mozes was abducted from his home in Kibbutz Nir Oz, where his partner, Efrat Katz, was murdered. His ex-wife, Margalit Mozes, was also kidnapped but was freed in the first hostage release in November 2023.

Born in Hadera, Mozes moved to Kibbutz Nir Oz near the Gaza Strip about 60 years ago as part of a youth movement program. He worked in agriculture, eventually becoming a renowned agronomist who trained generations of farmers in the kibbutz and taught irrigation and crop cultivation courses worldwide, particularly in developing countries.

6 View gallery Stage in Jabaliya for handover

Berger, a resident of Holon, was abducted from the Nahal Oz outpost just two months after enlisting in the IDF, where she served as a military lookout.In footage from the October 7 attack, Berger is seen with blood-stained face, though it remains unclear whether she was injured or if the blood belonged to fellow soldiers who were murdered in the shelter beside her.

Watch Live





She is the last Nahal Oz lookout still in captivity, following the November 2023 rescue of Ori Magidish and the recovery of Noa Marciano’s body, after she was executed by her captors. This past Saturday, four additional lookouts—Liri Albag, Naama Levy, Karina Ariev and Daniella Gilboa—were freed

Yehoud was abducted from her home in Kibbutz Nir Oz along with her partner, Ariel Cunio, during the October 7 attack. Her brother, Dolev, left his home that morning to help treat the wounded. After eight months of uncertainty, his body was finally discovered in the kibbutz.

Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone: Google Play : https://bit.ly/4eJ37pE | Apple App Store : https://bit.ly/3ZL7iNv

Under the original terms of the hostage deal, the first groups to be released were female civilian captives. Yehoud was initially slated to be freed in the first or second phase, but due to what Hamas called "technical issues," her release was postponed. Instead, Hamas prioritized the release of the four female military lookouts.

Gadi Mozes and Arbel Yehoud meet before release





In response, Israel refused to open the Netzarim Corridor for humanitarian movement. Following mediation efforts, an agreement was reached to secure Yehoud’s release on Thursday. As part of the deal, the Netzarim Corridor was reopened , allowing hundreds of thousands of Gazans to return to northern Gaza.

The freed hostages will have a basic medical examination at the border before being taken to one of four Israeli hospitals.