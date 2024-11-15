The rise of 'born-again' Jews

Since the October 7 massacre in Israel, there has been a rise in “born-again Jews,” according to Julie Platt, chairwoman of the Jewish Federations of North America .

“We speak a lot about ‘the surge’ since October 7,” she told ILTV News earlier this week. “There are many, many born-again Jews who remembered who they were, remembered their affiliation, their religion, and their community. People are showing up in numbers we haven't seen in quite some time.

“But it's on us, the Jewish community, to make them feel welcome , help them find their place, and foster a sense of belonging,” Platt added.

INTERVIEW WITH JULIE PLATT ( קרדיט: ILTV )

On October 7, approximately 6,000 Hamas terrorists and Gazan civilians infiltrated Israel, slaughtering 1,200 people and kidnapping over 250 others. Since then, antisemitism has surged worldwide, even striking communities that once believed they were immune.

Speaking from the Jewish Federations’ General Assembly, Platt said the 2,500 attendees focused heavily on community engagement as a critical part of combating antisemitism.

“We have to remember who our partners are—those we may not have been in conversation with—and work hard to strengthen our allied communities,” she said.

For the first time, JFNA hosted a panel featuring Christian supporters of Israel. The evangelical Christian community has long been pro-Israel, rooted in the biblical passage from Genesis 12:3, where God says, “I will bless those who bless you.” However, more liberal segments of the Jewish community have often been hesitant to partner with Christians, citing differences in values and fears of proselytizing. Since October 7, however, many Jews have become more open to these alliances, recognizing the need for all of Israel’s friends.

“We had many allied communities here,” Platt noted. “One of the most impactful for me was the Native American ally community, which wanted to be here to stand with us. The Christian community has consistently been by our side, with voices like [American actress and producer] Patricia Heaton and many ministers, reverends, and clergy across the country. We need to appreciate and grow that support, and we were proud to give it a voice here.”

While identifying new supporters of Israel and the Jewish people, Platt emphasized that the Federation’s work is far from over. The organization has already distributed more than $700 million of the $850 million raised to support Israel since the war began.

“We're all aware that this is a long game, and we can’t rest until Israel is recovered, rebuilt, and as strong as it can be,” Platt said. “This moment has re-energized us to continue the work ahead.”

One of the top priorities, she said, will be addressing the mental health needs of Israelis.

“There is not an Israeli citizen who hasn’t been affected by trauma,” Platt stressed. “Sadly, through this conflict, I don’t think we’ve even begun to address the trauma, stress, and mental health services we must provide. And then there’s 100 more things.”

Families of the 101 hostages still held in Gaza participated in the event, sharing their stories and urging action to bring their loved ones home. Although no government representatives attended , President Isaac Herzog was present, along with many leaders from Israeli nonprofits and other organizations.

Platt emphasized that the responsibility for the hostages weighs heavily on the American Jewish community—“not just as a collective, but name by name, person by person.”