Netanyahu vows to return residents safely to north

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday said the government will do what ever is necessary to end the attacks on the north. "The current situation will not continue," Netanyahu said. "We will do everything necessary to safely return our residents to their homes."

