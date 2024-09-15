Netanyahu vows to return residents safely to north

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday said the government will do what ever is necessary to end the attacks on the north. "The current situation will not continue," Netanyahu said. "We will do everything necessary to safely return our residents to their homes."
Despite months of criticism leveled at his government for allowing unending attacks from Hezbollah across the northern border, Netanyahu said he would not let the current situation continue.
"I visited the north," he said. I listen to the residents of the north. I talk to them and with the heads of the local authorities. I see the distress and hear the outcry. The current situation will not continue. I am committed to this, the government is committed to this and we will not settle for less. We will do this thanks to the bravery of our soldiers, and from unity within us, as a beleaguered nation that stood up to our enemies to ensure our future."
Regarding the Houthis in Yemen after they fired a ballistic missile at Israel which triggered alarms in many parts of the country, Netanyahu said that "they should have already known that we exact a heavy price for any attempt to harm us," he said.
"Anyone who needs a reminder is welcome to visit the port of Hodeidah," Netanyahu said, referring to the extensive Israeli attack against Houthi terror targets in Yemen about two months ago.
The Iran-backed Houthi spokesman Yahya Saree earlier hailed a "new hypersonic ballistic missile" as a success, even though it apparently broke apart in the air before reaching its target.
"We are in a multi-front battle against Iran's axis of evil that strives to annihilate us," Netanyahu continued. "Anyone who attacks us will not escape our arm's reach. Hamas is already learning this through our resolute action that will lead to its destruction and the release all our captives."