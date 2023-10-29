The Hamas dilemma of Progressives in Congress

"Rep. Omar was moved and honored to meet with the family members of Israeli-American hostages held by Hamas in Gaza, on Thursday. We must do everything in our power to negotiate the safe release of all hostages held in Gaza. She will remain in touch with regional partners and NGOs to push for the release of the hostages, an end to the unjust targeting of civilians, and an immediate ceasefire."

This is not a part of U.S. President Joe Biden's heartfelt speech supporting Israel, but Rep. Ilhan Omar's tweet after meeting family members of Israeli-American hostages on Saturday. It is known that the Muslim Somali-born Squad member is one of Israel's harshest critics in the House of Representatives.

Before Omar's show of support, Rep. Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez (AOC) already managed to meet the family members of Israeli-American hostages and also condemn a pro-Hamas rally, which was held only two days after the October 7 massacre while the IDF was still fighting Hamas terrorists in Israel.

"It should not be hard to shut down hatred and antisemitism where we see it. That is a core tenet of solidarity. The bigotry and callousness expressed in Times Square on Sunday were unacceptable and harmful in this devastating moment. It also did not speak for the thousands of New Yorkers who are capable of rejecting both Hamas’ horrifying attacks against innocent civilians as well as the grave injustices and violence Palestinians face under occupation,” said Rep. Cortez.

Another prominent figure of The Squad is Rep. Jamaal Bowman who surprisingly expressed his solidarity with Israel on the day of the horrible massacre. "I strongly condemn the horrific attacks by Hamas and am saddened by the loss of precious lives, especially on the holy day of Simchat Torah. We need a way to end this deadly violence that is killing and traumatizing generations of Israelis and Palestinians alike, including the blockade of Gaza. I have been to the Gaza border and know that Israelis and Palestinians are constantly living in fear. We must work harder to ensure peace in the region."

Although not officially a member of The Squad, Jewish Senator Bernie Sanders tends to criticize Israel's actions. However, Sen. Sanders was quick to unequivocally condemn the brutal terror attack by Hamas on October 7, despite being called out by his supporters. "I absolutely condemn the horrifying attack on Israel by Hamas and Islamic Jihad. There is no justification for this violence, and innocent people on both sides will suffer hugely because of it. It must end now." As time progressed, he advocated for more humanitarian aid for Gaza online and in a letter to President Biden.

Don't worry, these people haven't miraculously changed their opinions on Israel. For every tweet about the Israeli victims, they continue to spout multiple tweets about the "occupation" as is the case with Rep. Rashida Tlaib. She refuses to condemn the actions of Hamas and continues to criticize Biden for supporting Israel as well as blame Israel for striking the Gaza hospital, despite the definite evidence it was the Palestinian Islamic Jihad.

"Cutting off all communication to a population of 2.2 million is unacceptable. Journalists, medical professionals, humanitarian efforts, and innocents are all endangered. I do not know how such an act can be defended. The United States has historically denounced this practice." AOC slams Israel's decision to leave Gaza disconnected and calls to end the Israeli occupation. Consequently, Elon Musk replied to AOC's tweet: "Starlink will support connectivity to internationally recognized aid organizations in Gaza". This was opposed by Israeli Communications Minister Dr. Shlomo Karhi.

